Is The Fed's Obsession With Interest Rate Expectations Undermining Its Effectiveness?

Dragon Claws

Understanding the Fed has never been so difficult since it stopped making policy by reserve numbers and began to speak to us in English using words that have a proprietary meaning. Yes, sometimes numbers are easier to understand than English…

The Fed is stuck in its ways, it is prone to take policy courses and to never back down or admit that its policy tact was wrong or ill-conceived (obduracy).

The Fed's lack of introspection leaves it exposed to making policy errors and to repeating its policy mistakes.

In addition, the Fed is prone to take new and unusual -call them controversial - positions about which there are divisions in economics and stick by them as though they are proven doctrine, policies such as 'forward guidance.' Below we explore some of these and see if we can understand the Fed better by dismantling some of its favorite arguments or if you will, butchering its sacred cows (apologies to Vegans).

The Term Premium and Inflation Expectations

The term premium in interest rates is a liquidity feature that causes interest rates to be higher in the future because demand for liquidity increases for various reasons. Inflation expectations are a separate category or separate event that may also impact interest rate levels. If inflation were to rise that also would cause interest rates to elevate since expecting higher future inflation would cause investors to demand a higher rate of interest if they were to lend money today. Currently, the Fed is concerned that the term premium of rates seems to have risen. That has no implication for Fed monetary policy directly. There is some exogenous factor causing investor demand for future rate compensation to rise, or so the Fed argues. Since the Fed finds inflation expectations stable and 'well anchored' it does not see monetary policy as the reason for rates rising.

The sum of all inflation risks is...zero? Does the Fed believe that?

It may seem a harsh statement to make about the Fed to assert that it is ignoring the truth because it is convenient- but I see no alternative to making this argument. Consider all the inflation risks that exist. Consider that the Fed has the fed funds rate above the trailing inflation rate by only a very small margin - if we judge this by long-standing historic averages. In such a case, why would anyone expect inflation expectations to be tempered given all the risks? What are the risks? Try these: The unemployment rate is near a 50-year low. Skilled workers are in very short supply. We have a proliferation of worker militancy. UPS was stuck for a juicy labor settlement and now the UAW is pressing the automakers for more - even as the automakers try to transition to electric cars where Tesla ALREADY dominates the industry AND already has a labor cost advantage. (What is the UAW thinking?) Money supply growth in the pandemic ballooned at its fastest pace in over sixty years. The fed funds rate plunged below the inflation rate creating 16 of the largest negative feds funds to inflation gaps (real fed funds rates) in the last 60 years or more. This created a lot of monetary stimulus. Workers are using their market power to pressure firms for the perks they want, like working at home. Yet, that has coincided with dropping rates of labor productivity, something that will elevated inflation risk. There is less international competition. Larry Summers recently warned that large fiscal deficits are going to cause there to be a higher neutral Fed funds rate. And despite the Fed's 'invention' of 'forward guidance' as a 'tool,' the Fed's own denial on inflation sluggishness and tardiness in raising rates and its ongoing inflation target miss should cost the Fed credibility and cause inflation expectations to rise…Moreover, this ongoing inflation miss may still have over a year to go before inflation is brought to heel. Why doesn't this cause investors to be suspicious that the Fed's promised inflation number may not really materialize? So, in the presence of all that why are inflation expectations still anchored? Should we believe it? It's bad enough for the Fed to serve us this Kool Aid but what does it mean when the Fed mixes and drinks its own stuff?

Really??? Really???

Here we see the Fed being obdurate. We could say that the Fed is being stubborn and closed minded to the extreme so it can remain in denial about its role in how markets are reacting to inflation risks. To see this, we must inspect the Fed's ready-willingness to accept the notion that inflation expectations are low and well anchored despite current economic realities and risks. Can the Fed really, legitimately, suspend that disbelief in the face of so much contrary evidence and remain credible?

The point that the Fed refuses to consider is that inflation expectations, which economic theory glorifies to the point of being a near inanimate economic deity, are not well understood or measured. As important as they are in some economists' theoretical structures, they simply cannot and do not deliver in reality. When someone manages to measure them, the economic series on expectations produced seems to have no value. Yet the Fed is very interested in looking at expectations and linking policy to them perhaps precisely because they are so vague, so hard to pin down, and so poorly understood as a real, measurable, phenomenon. The Fed likes to be able to make any pronouncement it can to characterize inflation as stable and therefore to support its policy. Inflation expectations series are notoriously 'stable.' That is to point out that inflation is much, much, more unstable than expectations for it…Even after inflation has risen and flared expectations are relative subdued -and long have been that way.

Price stability stew

The previous discussion gives you a number of heaping tablespoons of inflation risk, which the Fed dutifully stirs into the monetary policy pot and concludes that inflation expectations are well behaved and anchored. How is that possible?

Science??

I would hope that any scientist worth his or her salt, would register some skepticism about the measure of expectations that emits such signals (next to none) under these conditions. The Fed is quite happy to have such dysfunctional measures of inflation expectations because they keep the Fed and Fed policy off the hook. I am suspicious that Fed obduracy on expectations is a stealth Fed policy tool that empowers the Fed to have an additional degree of freedom in setting policy.

I find current measures of inflation expectation wholly unbelievable. In contrast the Fed finds them quite useful even though it must also find them peculiar.

The liquidity premium 'problem'

The Fed's position on liquidity premium is also convenient for it. This gives the Fed the ability to acknowledge that rates are rising but to retain the ability to distance itself that it is not because of monetary policy that is not strict enough. That is very important for a Fed fighting excessive inflation that also wants to achieve a soft landing and is looking for reasons to not raise rates any further. You see rates are going up for liquidity reasons not because of bond market vigilantes! QED! (Questioning Expectations is Dangerous)

Here are 5-year ahead inflation expectations (U of M survey mean) Vs the CPI that occurs five-years ahead

inflation expectations hover in a narrow range (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics )

Note that in no case is an upturn in inflation predicted - let alone, accurately.

Inflation expectations plotted in the environment in which they arise (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

Here are the same five-year ahead expectations plotted in real time Vs the CPI that exists when the five-year ahead 'forecast' is made. Note the slight lift off in 2021as inflation rose. The October 2023 mean in the U of M series is 4.7%; the median, however, is only 3%...The Fed (naturally prefers the median measure - that almost never moves). Here, take a look: inflation is 3 ¾ times more variable than the median expectation and over twice as variable as the mean expectation. Inflation expectations ALWAYS see anchored…

Inflation and expectations variability compared (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

These comparisons make it clear that expectations are not very good for anything. And even though economic theory glorifies them, the measures we have do not function in a valuable way. The Fed can hardly look at this survey (or even TIPS spreads that are not much better) and conclude that inflation expectations are anchored or not. The Fed simply should stop doing this and should make policy based on the known risks. Right now, that would call for a higher fed funds rate- and the Fed DOES NOT want to do that. And the Fed needs an external excuse to not be more aggressive…expectations fill the bill.

However, there is other point here that is more subtle…

Inflation and inflation expectations both presented as ranked (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

Here I rank current 5-year ahead U of M Mean expectation for CPI inflation against a ranking for the current CPI inflation rate. Both are ranked over the period you see in the chart.

AMAZING! Amazing what you can do with data, isn't it? Suddenly both series on are even footing. They have the same variability; the same scale! That happens because I compare their ranking and both vary from 0% at the their relative lowest to 100% at their relative highest. When they are compared in relative trends there is more connection…

Suddenly this correlation is 0.5 (the Spearman's rank correlation). What we find is that although when plotted on the same scale in raw terms expectations and actual inflation look unrelated, in fact there is simply a much smaller variance for expectations compared to inflation. And when we rank expectations and plot that against a ranking of inflation we find that current expectations for inflation five years ahead are positively correlated with current inflation. Now that may not be the result we want, but it shows some connection. It suggests that inflation expectations data do have some responsiveness to real-world events but that the signal from expectations is best understood in terms of the broad relative change in the standing for expectations rather that as the level of the inflation rate expected - and the Fed very much wants to look at and use the level of expectations. If you like to have you cake and eat it too. The ranking data clearly say inflation expectations are unanchored, untethered and running somewhat wild- but the level of expectations still seems 'fine' with the Fed.

This finding revives some of my faith in economics that people are not brain-dead or disconnected from reality when they form inflation expectations for a survey. But it also points out how reluctant people are to forecast changes in inflation (as well as other variables, as economists well know). This chart shows me that inflation expectations are NOT anchored. Right now inflation expectations are still high although the series is turning over and the ranking has gone from a high of 100% in this cycle to about the 75% in September and then jumped back to a 94% standing in October of 2023. I am not asserting that inflation expectations are correct in any way, I'm just making the point that far from having anchored expectations as the Fed claims people have been and continue to be about as wary and worried about the degree of inflation in the future- correct or not - as they ever get. They are worried NOW! This is not what anchored looks like.

Term Premium Heresy

This brings me to my second criticism and this one is heresy. Since inflation expectations are not very precise and since surveys do not seem to reveal that people are willing to 'project' much inflation ahead and that on this timeline no substantial pick-up of inflation was ever predicted, I think we have ample reasons to discount heavily expectations measures apply to expected levels.

We should look elsewhere for the effect of inflation worries to show up. If you think I am going to suggests we look in the term premia you are right. The Fed wants to segregate term-premium from inflation expectations - and that is sensible. But it seems to me that instead of forming any precise expectations on inflation people see various periods as periods of inflation risk of greater or lesser degree. That should drive the term premium up and down since it is not reflected much in inflation expectations. People see inflation more as a risk than as something they think they can forecast. Your social security payment is inflation-adjusted if inflation is high enough; in the UAW contract apparently there will contain a cost of living adjustment. As I always say, if you can't forecast hedge. And this is what happens and why people are not so set on forecasting the unforecastable. The obtain inflation insurance in various ways…

A term premium, so afflicted, is likely to rise during periods of inflation anxiety even if inflation expectations do not move by much themselves. Looking at the chart above. Here is the Big Reveal: inflation expectations ALWAYS SEEM TO BE ANCHORED!! So I regard the increase in the term premium now as evidence of rising inflation anxiety and risk; inflation risk, I already have demonstrated, is an idea with broad based support. And if you cannot forecast inflation, any change in inflation is a risk indeed.

The Fed is an Institution not a Shrine

We need to be more skeptical in vetting Fed policy. The Fed likes to set itself up as the gold standard for monetary policy. And in the era of Volcker I think that was truer. But the Fed has lost its way and politics have come to have a greater influence on the Fed. Not that the Fed takes side more but that politicians have become more threatening and effective in getting to the Fed. And since there is no accepted model of how inflation works, monetary policy is always somewhat ad hoc and susceptible to manipulation. What's worse, is that the Fed does not forecast the future well. From 2015 or 2016 onward it ran a by-gones policy in which it claimed it did not pay attention to its own forecast errors. That is a sin of arrogance for a forecaster- no one forecasts well enough to disregard their forecast errors when vetting how they have done and deciding how to recalibrate their next forecast.

Inflation expectations are contained, they are… they are… they are…

The Fed is trying to use its reputation and stockpile of economists to crush any opposition to its analysis. I already have had the opportunity to directly ask questions about monetary policy and inflation expectations to two FOMC members who both wanted to simply dismiss any analysis that did not include inflation expectations - even though as you can see the data on expectations are worthless. This is a cornerstone of Fed policy

Summing up- the risk

At what point does the central bank, in order to demonstrate its competence, have to look at some of the measures it relies on to make policy and assess whether they do work? The Fed does not want to throw expectations under the bus, but that is where they belong. The Fed needs to find a more enlightened way to use the concept. Relying on signals from measures that are poorly related to the concept at hand is no way to run policy.

The Blind leading the blind

For now my fear is that the Fed has used this analysis to support its headlong dash for a soft landing and it is ignoring not only history but the current data and embracing false signals that encourage it to believe that it can do what has never been done. Reality is that the mean in the U of M series on inflation expectations is rising even if the median in that report is better contained and stable. There are ways to both find inflation angst as well as to show it does not exist. And you can do that with the very same survey from the University of Michigan! The ranking of the mean in the U of M survey is extremely high (the median ranking also is elevated, but less so). The levels of inflation expected are high for the mean and much more modest for the median. But the level for the median is also reassuring…if you believe it. The Fed is being pressured to not raise rates any more with presidential elections the one-year horizon. The Fed is supposed to spare the economy and reduce inflation (achieve a softlanding)…although it's never been done. But armed with the view of anchored expectations the Fed thinks it's on its way. I think we are on our way to a lot of trouble. And that's why you should expect when politicians influence the conduct of monetary policy. Done by Republican or Democrat it is bad…

.