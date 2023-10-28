Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DLH Holdings: Quietly Winning Tech-Enabled Business

Oct. 28, 2023 7:54 AM ETDLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.53K Followers

Summary

  • DLHC’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 22%, while EBITDA has impressively exceeded this at 61%. This has contributed to a share price appreciation of >800% over 10 years.
  • DLHC has achieved this growth through the development of a market-leading service underpinned by a data-driven approach and the utilization of technology.
  • The company is focused on serving government agencies, with numerous multi-year contracts and a broader increase in budget allocation over time.
  • DLHC has also shown a willingness to grow the business through strategic acquisitions, contributing to material benefits beyond scale.
  • Although the business has seen slow growth, it is positioned well for the long term. We do not believe its current valuation adequately reflects this.

Presenting new business concept to the management

pixelfit

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • DLHC's business model has been incrementally improved over the last few years, with the acquisition of GRSi materially accelerating this. Much of this development has come through its investment in its technological capabilities, allowing the

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.53K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DLHC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DLHC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DLHC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.