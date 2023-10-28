Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Klabin: Q3 Earnings, Resilience In The Face Of Industry Challenges

Oct. 28, 2023 8:27 AM ETKlabin S.A. (KLBAY)
Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
264 Followers

Summary

  • Klabin's Q3 results show resilience in the face of challenging sector conditions, particularly low pulp prices.
  • The paper unit showed promising results with a recovery in packaging sales, while the pulp division had a weak performance.
  • Despite weak net profit, Klabin's performance in its paper unit and substantial volume of pulp sales are positive highlights.
  • The company is expected to continue distributing substantial dividends, with a potential yield of 5% to 6%.

The Brazilian pulp and paper giant Klabin (OTCPK:KLBAY) recently published its third-quarter results. Although these results were not outstanding, they indicate a positive sequential improvement.

As I highlighted in my initial article about the company, Klabin has recently

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
264 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

