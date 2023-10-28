Expect A Market Washout

VioletaStoimenova

By Brian Nelson, CFA

We thought the back half of 2023 was going to be a bit choppy for the markets after a huge run-up in big cap tech and large cap growth during the first half of the year, but the past couple months have been frustrating, to say the least. Obviously, the volatility is something that we had been expecting, but the calendar third-quarter earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), and Amazon (AMZN) weren't bad at all. All four of these mega-cap giants showcased a nice net cash rich balance sheet and tremendous free cash flow generation, and their outlooks weren't shabby by any stretch.

The market's myopic focus on the pace of cloud revenue, expense management, and advertising spending -- all of which remain okay, if not healthy, in our view -- may explain some of the sell-off, but we think the weakness is overblown. Perhaps, however, it may be market technicals that are largely to blame for investors walking away from these names. Right now, investors are staring down a cap-weighted market that has broken through its uptrend to the downside, while it has also broken through to the downside its 200 day moving average (see image below) -- all of this, while the 10-year Treasury rate is roughly 5%, up materially during the past 12-18 months, and geopolitical uncertainty has heightened.

The market's technicals look ominous. (Trading View)

It bears repeating: the equity performance following the third-quarter reports of some of the market's darlings has been frustrating, with many of the mega caps experiencing a strong pop following their reports only for the gain to be wiped out during the next trading session. We're still big believers in big cap tech and the stylistic area of large cap growth, and it's possible that many investors are migrating to fixed income and the bond markets with their capital, but we flat-out didn't see anything in the big cap tech and large cap growth bellwether reports that would have solely been responsible for the brisk sell-off. Unfortunately, from a technical standpoint, we'll likely need a washout lower with some capitulation before the markets can start moving higher again.

It seems like the market just can't find data to get comfortable with either. Microsoft's awesome third-quarter report was overshadowed by a miss at Google's cloud revenue. Meta's fantastic third-quarter report was muted by commentary about some advertising weakness in the current quarter, while Amazon's strong and better-than-expected free cash flow performance in its third-quarter report was overshadowed by broad-based concerns about the retail economic environment. All of this just doesn't bode well for Apple (AAPL), which is scheduled to report in the coming week. We're not sure that there's a print that Apple could reasonably put up that would make the market happy. Mr. Market is after pain, and we're not sure big cap tech and large cap growth investors deserve it.

There may be some macroeconomic concerns that could be weighing on the markets, too. Many economists continue to forecast a recession at some point in the coming quarters, something they have been doing for the better part of a year yet, with the economy still holding up thanks to a resilient job market. The real estate markets are in a world of hurt given rising borrowing costs and secular trends of e-commerce and working-from-home going against the long-term outlooks for retail equity REITs and office equity REITs, respectively. Some may also be concerned that the excess savings built up during the COVID-19 pandemic is waning, while others are pointing to student-loan payment resumption as another area to be concerned about. However, a look at Visa's (V) quarterly report spoke to continued strength in consumer spending, which flies in the face of these worries.

We've never been huge fans of equity REITs or utilities given their net heavy balance sheets, and consumer staples stocks are no longer the safe havens they once were, as many have been upping their dividend liabilities for decades, with many facing now volume pressures as consumers trade down to private label items. The banks are largely "uninvestable," in our view, too, and SVB Financial Group is just one example as to how quickly things can unfold for a bank, one that lost handle of its duration risk. Banks are in part overleveraged plays on the yield curve, and their cash-based sources of intrinsic value are murky, to say the least. We just don't see equity REITs, utilities, consumer staples stocks, or banks providing a sufficient foundation for these markets to move higher. Leadership, in our view, must come from big cap tech and large cap growth, and investors are taking down these generals one by one, it seems.

There are the restaurants who are facing pressure from concerns over weight loss drugs. It is far too early to estimate the long-term impact that Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic and Eli Lilly's (LLY) Mounjaro will have on changing food consumption habits, but the market is pricing in a meaningful impact. Though some consumers may change their habits, we think restaurants will find a way to innovate to meet changing consumer demand in the longer term. One good example over the years has been McDonald's (MCD), which has adjusted its menu frequently in response to consumers seeking healthier items. When it comes to restaurants, we like Mickey D's, Chipotle (CMG), and Domino's (DPZ), though only Chipotle has been acting well of late.

McDonald's and Domino's have trailed the market this year so far. (TradingView)

As it relates to high yield names, Altria Group's (MO) forward estimated ~10% dividend yield may too hard to pass up. The tobacco giant reported third-quarter 2023 results on October 26 that showcased how its asset-light business model continues to generate tons of cash. Traditional free cash flow generation came in at ~$5.9 billion during the first nine months of 2023, while cash dividends paid came in at ~$5 billion, resulting in decent free cash flow coverage of the payout. Though sales momentum at Altria remains weak, gross profit continues to move in the right direction. The firm has raised its dividend 58 times during the past 54 years, and it continues to target mid-single-digit dividend growth annually.

The first page of our 16-page report on Altria. (Valuentum)

Still, investors should understand that high yield is synonymous with high risk, and the dividend should be viewed as capital appreciation that otherwise would have been achieved had the dividend not been paid. One of the most informative videos to watch to learn about dividends is one covering the concept of the free dividends fallacy. The free dividends fallacy explains that the dividend is not independent of the stock price. When a company pays a dividend, its share price is reduced by the amount of the dividend on the ex-dividend date. As we've noted in prior notes, if one hypothetically had a stock that was priced at $10 per share, and it paid a dividend, one now has a stock that is priced at $9 per share, while shareholders have a $1 in dividends. They don't have a $10 stock and a $1 in dividends. Many Seeking Alpha readers should study the price action surrounding the payment of a dividend for companies in their portfolios to better understand this dynamic. A dividend is nothing like a bond coupon payment.

All told, investors are up against a very difficult market environment, punctuated by difficult technicals, concerns over consumer spending, a higher 10-year Treasury rate, and rising geopolitical tensions. We don't like many sectors out there other than big cap tech, and we're still big fans of the stylistic area of large cap growth over small cap value. We thought the big cap tech reports weren't bad at all, but the market is shooting the generals, and that means a market washout lower could be needed before the market resumes its move higher. We love the cash-based sources of intrinsic value of Microsoft and Alphabet, the long-term growth story at Chipotle, as well as the lofty dividend yield of ~10% at Altria. We're still bullish on equities, but the market has certainly been frustrating the past couple months.