Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Danske Bank A/S (DNSKF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 28, 2023 8:30 AM ETDanske Bank A/S (DNSKF), DNKEY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.11K Followers

Danske Bank A/S (OTCPK:DNSKF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Claus Ingar Jensen - Head of Investor Relations

Carsten Egeriis - Chief Executive Officer

Stephan Engels - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jakob Brink - Nordea

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Johannes Thormann - HSBC

Martin Birk - SEB

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Jan Erik Gjerland - ABG Sundal Collier

Jacob Kruse - Autonomous

Claus Ingar Jensen

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Conference Call for Danske Bank's Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2023.

My name is Claus Ingar Jensen. I am Head of Danske Bank's Investor Relations. And with me today, I have our CEO, Carsten Egeriis; and our CFO, Stephan Engels.

We aim to keep this presentation to around 30 minutes. And after the presentation, we will open up for a Q&A session, as usual. Afterwards, feel free to contact the Investor Relations department if you have any more questions.

I will now hand over to Carsten.

Carsten Egeriis

Thanks, Claus, and I would also like to welcome you to our conference call for the financial report for the first nine months of the year.

The first nine months of 2023 marked a period of sustained and even increased geopolitical risk, which combined with inflation and rate hikes has impacted the macroeconomic landscape and thereby our operating environment. Central Bank's efforts to fight inflation have led to a sharp rise in interest rates. However, as the increase we have seen in core inflation seems to be sticky, and given Central Bank's readiness to hike rates further, we may be looking at a higher for longer interest rate and inflation rate scenario. Although the short-term effect on most of our customers has been muted and smaller than what we previously anticipated, we have yet to see how

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DNSKF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DNSKF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.