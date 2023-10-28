Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 28, 2023 8:48 AM ETEverest Group, Ltd. (EG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.11K Followers

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Rohrmann - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Juan Andrade - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Kociancic - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

James Williamson - Executive Vice President, Group Chief Operating Officer and Head of Everest Reinsurance Division

Michael Karmilowicz - Executive Vice President and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Division

Conference Call Participants

Alex Scott - Goldman Sachs

Joshua Shanker - Bank of America Securities

Yaron Kinar - Jefferies

Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Ward - Citi

Ryan Tunis - Autonomous Research

Gregory Peters - Raymond James

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brian Meredith - UBS

Operator

Welcome to the Everest Group Ltd. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Matthew Rohrmann, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matthew Rohrmann

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Everest Group Ltd. third quarter of 2023 earnings conference call. The Everest executives leading today's call are Juan Andrade, President and CEO; and Mark Kociancic, Executive Vice President and CFO. We are also joined by other members of the Everest management team.

Before we begin, I'll preface the comments on today's call by noting that Everest SEC filings, including extensive disclosures with respect to forward-looking statements. Management comments regarding estimates, projections and similar are subject to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions as noted in these filings. Management may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These items are reconciled in our earnings release and financial supplement.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Juan.

Juan Andrade

Thank you, Matt. Good morning, everyone. Thank

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.