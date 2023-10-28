Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

November 2023 Monthly

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.83K Followers

Summary

  • November is expected to be a month of limited monetary policy actions and heightened geopolitical tensions.
  • Fiscal policy will be more interesting, with a Japanese supplemental budget and more measures expected from China.
  • The US federal government may face a partial shutdown if the current spending authorization is not extended.

Mosaic collection of world currencies

FrankvandenBergh

November may be an in-between month. It will be a month of limited monetary policy actions and a period of heightened geopolitical tensions. Fiscal policy may be more interesting, with a Japanese supplemental budget, more measures expected from China, and a debate in

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.83K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USDOLLAR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USDOLLAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USDOLLAR
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.