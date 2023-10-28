Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.11K Followers

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Patti - Director of Communications

Jay Siddhu - Executive Chairman

Sam Sidhu - President and Chief Executive Officer

Carla Leibold - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Phil Watkins - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Moss - Raymond James

Casey Haire - Jefferies

Peter Winter - D.A. Davidson

Michael Perito - KBW

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Matthew Breese - Stephens

Bill Dezellem - Tieton Capital Markets

David Patti

Thank you for joining us for the Customers Bancorp Earnings Call for the Third Quarter of 2023. The presentation deck you will see during today's webcast has been posted on the investors web page of the bank's website at www.customersbank.com. You can scroll to Q323 results and click Download Presentation. You can also download a PDF of the full press release at this spot. Our investor presentation includes important details that we will walk through on this morning's webcast. I encourage you to download and use the document.

Before we begin, we would like to remind you that some of the statements we make today may be considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk and uncertainties that may cause actual performance results to differ materially from what is currently anticipated. Please note that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our Form 10K and 10Q, for a more detailed description of the risk factors that may affect our results.

Copies may be obtained from the SEC or by

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CUBI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CUBI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.