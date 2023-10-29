Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Investors have a busy week ahead, with the Federal Reserve set to meet on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave the target federal funds rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5%. SA analyst Damir Tokic said current economic data doesn't support the case for maintaining rates, adding the S&P 500 index could negatively respond to the pause if 10Y yields spike above 5%. Meanwhile, Investing Group Leader Shareholders Unite detailed why the thesis of immaculate disinflation holds, but flagged the risks of the Fed over-tightening and surging bond yields.

Markets will also closely watch the employment numbers due next week - the ADP jobs update, the JOLTS report, non-farm payrolls data, and the Challenger job cuts report - for further clues on how the economy is progressing.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, October 30 - McDonald's (MCD), Pinterest (PINS), Transocean (RIG), and SoFi Technologies (SOFI).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, October 31 - Amgen (AMGN), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Caterpillar (CAT), First Solar (FSLR), Pfizer (PFE), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, November 1 - CVS Health (CVS), DuPont (DD), Estée Lauder (EL), Humana (HUM), Qualcomm (QCOM), Yum! Brands (YUM), Airbnb (ABNB), Electronic Arts (EA), PayPal (PYPL), AIG (AIG), and Etsy (ETSY).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, November 2 - Apple (AAPL), Moderna (MRNA), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Starbucks (SBUX), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), Duke Energy (DUK), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Paramount Global (PARA), Monster Beverage (MNST), and DraftKings (DKNG).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, November 3 - Dominion Energy (D) and Fluor (FLR).

Dividend watch: Companies projected to boost their quarterly dividend payouts include Sturm, Ruger (RGR) to $0.41 from $0.36, KLA (KLAC) to $1.45 from $1.30, Snap-on (SNA) to $1.79 from $1.62, and Piper Sandler (PIPR) to $0.65 from $0.60. See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.

Conference schedule: Automotive companies such as AutoNation (AN), AutoZone (AZO) and Genuine Parts (GPC) will attend the 47th Annual Automotive Symposium in Las Vegas, scheduled on October 30-31. Healthcare investors will eye the 38th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer slated for November 1-5 in San Diego. The event will see participation from Cellectis (CLLS), NexImmune (NEXI), CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), and Gamida Cell (GMDA).

Volatility watch: Short interest levels are elevated on Novavax (NVAX), Fisker (FSR) and Beyond Meat (BYND). Options trading volume has moved higher in the last few days on Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) and Ebix (EBIX). The most overbought stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index are Willis Towers Watson (WTW) and Splunk (SPLK). The most oversold stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index are Blackstone (BX), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL).

Quant ratings: Stocks with recent quant rating changes include Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Strong Buy from Hold, nCino (NCNO) to Buy from Hold, and Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to Hold from Sell. See the stocks with the very highest rated Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.