Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Middle East Crisis: The Implications For Gold And Oil Stocks

Oct. 28, 2023 10:43 PM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SESG, DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO, JJNTF, JJTFF, COPX, JJCTF, CPER, JJUFF, DBB, JJMTF, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV, PALL, PPLT, PLTM, PGMFF, SLX
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.24K Followers

Summary

  • Mideast conflict and the impact on the energy sector.
  • Slowing growth in China and the implications for commodities.
  • Can uncertainty fuel gold past $2,000?

Financial static analysis. Online trading and Investment growth chart.

Peach_iStock

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to increased volatility for several commodities, including oil and gold. Jennifer Nowski, Vice President, Director, and Portfolio Manager for TD Asset Management, speaks with Greg Bonnell about the broader implications for commodity-related stocks.

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.24K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJPFF--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.