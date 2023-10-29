Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal's Q3 Earnings Preview: High Consumer Spending Fuels Optimism

Oct. 29, 2023 12:47 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Summary

  • PayPal is set to release its Q3 earnings on November 1st with consensus quarterly earnings expected to be around $1.23/share and revenues growing 8% YoY.
  • Recent Q3 GDP data revealed strong consumer spending, driven by factors such as low unemployment, wage growth, government stimulus, and online shopping, which bodes well for PayPal in my view.
  • However, PayPal is facing increasing competition in the online payment industry, eroding its market share and presents challenges for its future.
  • Despite this, I am bullish on PayPal as it appears there is currently a disconnect between the strong macroeconomic backdrop and its heavily beaten down stock.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is set to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 1st, after the market close. Consensus quarterly earnings according to Seeking Alpha are expected to be around $1.23/share with revenues growing 8% YoY to $7.4 billion.

Trader with 10 years of experience focused on U.S. equities. My goal is to help people discover new investment opportunities (both long and short) using a fundamentals-based approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

