Almost without exception, tech stocks have fallen through a roof over the past few months as investors have weighed the impact of higher interest rates as well as continued fundamental softness, particularly among enterprise-oriented tech stocks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), meanwhile, has been a rare glimmer of optimism. This cybersecurity leader, best known for its next-gen firewall technology, has held onto a >70% YTD gain in its stock, with share prices roughly holding (rather than collapsing like many of its peers) over the past few months. The question for investors at this juncture now is: can this outperformance continue?

Data by YCharts

A high valuation overrides this company's fundamental potential

Broadly, investors are cheering Palo Alto Networks' profitability growth this year. Buoyed by double-digit top-line growth (supported by many companies still catching up on IT network hardware in the aftermath of the pandemic), the company has delivered five points of operating margin expansion this year, and EPS continues to rise. Palo Alto Networks also continues to cite a massive TAM of >$200 billion across its three main market verticals:

Palo Alto Networks TAM (Palo Alto Networks Q4 investor deck)

I last wrote on Palo Alto Networks earlier this year in March, at the time rating the stock at neutral. Since then, however, its valuation has continued to soar: and although growth has held up, we can't deny that billings are decelerating. We do have to ask ourselves: to what extent are Palo Alto Networks' opportunities already all embedded into its buoyant stock price?

At current share prices just above $240, Palo Alto Networks trades at a market cap of $74.41 billion. After netting off the $5.44 billion of cash and $1.99 billion of convertible debt on Palo Alto's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $70.96 billion.

Meanwhile, Palo Alto Networks has just recently released its outlook for FY24, which is the year ending in July 2024. The company is pointing to 18-19% y/y revenue growth to $8.15-$8.20 billion, with operating margins growing up to ~140bps and EPS growing 19-22% y/y:

Palo Alto Networks outlook (Palo Alto Networks Q4 investor deck)

This puts Palo Alto Networks' valuation multiples at:

8.7x EV/FY24 revenue

22.8x EV/FY24 adjusted FCF

45.0x P/E

In other words, Palo Alto Networks has become a valuation outlier in a market that has decimated tech stock multiples. Does it make sense to pay a >40x P/E ratio, or a near-double-digit revenue multiple, for a company whose revenue and billings growth are decelerating from the 20s to the teens? While I don't disagree that Palo Alto Networks has achieved tremendous execution in a difficult climate, I fail to see much upside for the stock from here.

The bottom line here: I am now bearish on Palo Alto Networks, driven primarily by its premium valuation that is difficult to justify. Keep this stock on your watchlist and be ready to buy on major dips, but it's best to be on the sidelines and invest elsewhere in more beaten-down names.

Recent trends showcase billings deceleration, offset by margin gains

Palo Alto Networks is nearing a more mature phase in its growth cycle, and top-line metrics are also starting to see the impacts of slowing post-pandemic demand.

The chart below showcases that IT hardware purchases picked up tremendously during 2021 and 2022. 2023 still had an overhang of buyers catching up to constrained supply, but the company expects purchasing patterns to revert down to more normalized levels in 2024.

Palo Alto Networks market outlook (Palo Alto Networks Q4 investor deck)

We are already seeing the impacts of this slowdown in Palo Alto Networks' financials. Though revenue growth stayed strong at 26% y/y in its most recent quarter (Q4), billings growth slowed dramatically to 18% y/y, from 26% in the prior quarter.

Palo Alto Networks top line trends (Palo Alto Networks Q4 investor deck)

As seasoned software investors are aware, billings represents a better longer-term picture of a subscription software company's growth trajectory, as it captures deals signed in the quarter that will be recognized as revenue in future quarters. In the case of Palo Alto Networks, billings growth slowing down to the high teens ties to the company's guidance outlook calling for 18-19% y/y revenue growth in FY24.

That being said, Palo Alto's results so far have defied industry norms. The company has seen success at selling into large enterprise clients, whereas many software peers have called out difficulties with budget scrutiny slowing down deals. Per CEO Nikesh Arora's remarks on the recent Q4 earnings call:

As I mentioned, a critical part of our profitable growth formula is selling more to our largest customers. In Q4, we saw our larger deals grow faster than our overall business. Notably, we saw the number of deals greater than $20 million grow faster than our deals over $10 million as our go-to-market motion becomes more and more increasingly successful in selling the platform and building the sort of trusted relationships required to close this quarter of our business."

The company's CFO went on to note that while Palo Alto Networks did not experience delayed deals or slowed closings, more and more customers have sought out deferred payment terms.

Delayed payments, of course, has an impact on Palo Alto Networks' cash flow. This did not, however, prevent the company from seeing adjusted FCF margins soar to 39% this year, up six points from the year-ago quarter.

Palo Alto Networks profitability metrics (Palo Alto Networks Q4 investor deck)

Recall that the company's FY24 guidance also calls for a 38-39% margin next year, suggesting that this deferred payments environment is likely to continue.

Pro forma operating margins also rose five points y/y to 24%, driven by strong expense discipline. This was driven in part by a 400bps y/y increase in gross margins, driven by a higher mix of software revenue as well as greater economies of scale on customer support expenses. Note as well that Palo Alto Networks has largely avoided broad layoffs like many of its tech peers.

Key takeaways

While it's difficult to ignore the quality of Palo Alto Networks' results and strength of execution in an environment that has tripped up many of its competitors, this strength is already baked into Palo Alto's valuation at a >45x P/E and a ~9x forward revenue multiple.

Caution is the best approach here.