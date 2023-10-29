Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enterprise Products Partners: One Of The Better Dividend Payers In The Space

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
762 Followers

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a dividend-distributing company with solid margins in the energy sector.
  • The company operates in various segments, including NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
  • EPD has maintained a reliable dividend yield and has experienced steady asset expansion, making it an attractive investment option.

Gas Pipeline In Front Of The Oil Pump

imaginima

Investment Rundown

If you are looking for a dividend-distributing company that has perhaps some of the most solid margins in the energy sector then a top pick of mine is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) right now. The

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
762 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and industrial sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

J
John749
Today, 3:47 AM
Comments (1.54K)
Renewable Energy has been mugged by Reality it most certainly isn’t self renewing without immense continued reinvestment of major Cash which they can’t generate from profit only subsidies and we are running on fake money World Wide. I think self extinguishing is here. It’s been almost
60 years since I took Engine Physics but not that much has changed.
EPD is generating not only generous Distributions but major new paid as built assets or new acquisitions.
As to Slowing economic picture they fall in the Hard Assets that Generate
High Net Profit and High Cash Flow from dealing in Must Have Products and
Services. Must have means it’s a primary need, we are about to experience it
here Halloween with 28 degrees the coldest since 1925 we average about 50 plus or minus. We must have that Natural Gas Heat. For sure the Propane Tanks will be getting refilled to the top as well.
Strange times, numbers like GDP are not accurate and yes we will suffer a very tough period ahead, will EPD decline most likely but we will be adding in November regardless the Return of Capital Cash Flow is how you win in the Debt Crisis. Compounding is the Game and EPD is the safest Store of Value I could find.
So yes you are Correct it is a buy, a long term one.
Best Luck
John
n
nyle alexla
Today, 2:26 AM
Premium
Comments (730)
Epd is fantastic investment. Thank you epd
C
Chris K Aloha
Today, 4:39 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (866)
@nyle alexla your comments are the best.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 4:47 AM
Premium
Comments (730)
@Chris K Aloha thank you.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EPD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.