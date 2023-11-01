Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tax Loss Harvesting And Wash Sale Rule Considerations

Nov. 01, 2023 7:00 AM ET
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Stock market has been in a downtrend but still up for the year, most likely leading to capital gains distributions for fund holders before the year ends.
  • Tax loss harvesting strategy can be used to offset gains and save on taxes for the current year, which could help avoid IRMAA costs or preserve deductions effect by income.
  • IRS Wash Sale rule defines what counts as a wash sale, but the term "substantially identical security" is not clearly defined by the IRS. This leads to you possibly guessing.
  • Both Tax loss harvesting and the IRS Wash sale rule are examined and how the first can be effected by the second topic. I suspect not everyone will agree with everything said.
  • I do much more than just articles at Hoya Capital Income Builder: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

2021 IRS tax forms

Larry_Reynolds

Introduction

The stock market has been in a downtrend since the summer but is still up for the year. For fund holders, especially Mutual Funds, you could, or have, experienced capital gain distributions. You might be considering doing some trades to harvest your losses

Income Builder is the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for sustainable portfolio income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started with a Free Two-Week Trial and take a look at our top ideas across our exclusive income-focused portfolios.

Income Builder

With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.


This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
7.29K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. Hoya specializes in the portfolio management of publicly traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.