Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brookfield: Mind The Interest Rate (Rating Downgrade)

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.58K Followers

Summary

  • Brookfield stock appeals to both value and growth investors due to its low multiples and high revenue growth.
  • Rising interest rates pose a significant risk to Brookfield, as it has a large amount of debt, which incurs interest expenses.
  • S&P Global has put Brookfield Property Partners under credit review, and threatened to downgrade its debt to 'junk.'
  • If S&P Global downgraded Brookfield Property Partners' credit rating to junk, then Brookfield Corp would face a higher cost of capital going forward.
  • Despite the risks, Brookfield's stock is still a decent buy due to its low valuation and growth potential.

Magnifying glass, calculator and charts on newspaper

Magnifying glass, calculator and charts on newspaper

deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

Brookfield (NYSE:BN)(TSX:BN:CA) stock is one of those rare names that has a following among value investors and growth investors alike. The stock trades at low

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.58K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BN, BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

daltonb profile picture
daltonb
Today, 3:34 AM
Premium
Comments (590)
You need to fix some of your percentages …. Typo?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BN
--
BN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.