Green energy once formed an incredibly sunny part of the stock market with an investment pitch that had everything required for long-term alpha generation. This ranged from unparalleled global government support to healthy underlying economics as utility-scale solar photovoltaics and onshore wind both came to form technologies with the lowest levelized cost of electricity. The long-term trend was backstopped by a seemingly insatiable appetite from the capital market for green energy tickers and the long march of decarbonization which at the core sought to rewire the architecture of global energy away from fossil fuels to zero carbon technologies. Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (BEP.UN:CA) has held up better than its peers but its units are down roughly 26% over the last 1-year. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 5.25% Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units Series 17 (NYSE:BEP.PR.A) have also pulled back materially to currently offer an 8.5% yield on cost for 62 cents on the dollar.

The bulk of this pullback has happened over the weeks since the 20 September 2023 Federal Open Market Committee meeting when the rates were kept unchanged at their current multi-decade high of 5.25% to 5.50% but with an emphasis that higher rates would perhaps not dissipate as quickly as the market expects. Higher for longer has entered the stock market lexicon with infamy, driving BEP to lose 18% of value since the 20th. Further, that NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) crumbled on the back of a downward revision of its growth outlook has materially affected investor sentiment across the space. Critically, we're now in a period of extreme market sensitivity and the wholesale discounting of a sector that lies at the core of one most significant growth stories over the next decade. BEP is set to report its fiscal 2023 third-quarter earnings on 3 November 2023 before the market opens.

Dividends And Operational Growth

BEP last declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3375 per unit, unchanged from its prior distribution for what's currently a 6.3% annualized forward dividend yield. The company operates one of the world's largest platforms for renewable power and decarbonization solutions from hydroelectric dams, wind, and solar to nuclear energy company Westinghouse Electric.

BEP has commissioned 3,400 MW of projects over the last 12 months and has a total development pipeline of 134 GW with at least 18 GW of this set to be commissioned over the next three years, a 45% uplift from a year ago. The company has grown its distribution by a 5.27% compound annual growth rate over the last 3 years, with this figure marginally higher at 6% over the last decade.

Critically, BEP is rated investment grade at BBB+ by Fitch with 98% of its long-term debt at fixed rates and with $4.5 billion in liquidity available during the third quarter. However, this will not fully insulate the company from the broader slowdown of the industry as higher interest expenses dampen investor appetite. BEP generated an FFO of $312 million during its second quarter, around $0.48 per unit. This was up roughly 2 cents over its year-ago comp with the company targeting a 10% FFO per unit growth target through 2023 and beyond.

FFO And Risk

BEP expects FFO growth to be driven by a combination of inflation indexation and its development pipeline in aggregate with new acquisitions and margin enhancement. Around 70% of its revenues are inflation-linked. A buyout consortium led by the company is currently chasing Australia-based Origin Energy, a major integrated electricity generator in a $12.4 billion deal that's yet to close but is currently facing opposition from Origin's top shareholders and might see the consortium be forced to raise its bid price. Acquisitions are a critical part of BEP's FFO growth story with the company's $2.8 billion buyout of Duke Energy Renewables, the utility-scale commercial renewables business of Duke Energy (DUK) also set to boost earnings in the fourth quarter. The buyout adds 3.4 GW of operational wind, solar, and battery storage capacity. It also includes a 6.1 GW development pipeline.

The current higher for longer environment has sparked a flight of capital away from tickers who lean heavily on debt in their capital structure and BEP held long-term debt of $22.95 billion at the end of its second quarter for a debt-to-equity ratio of 85%. The Fed has in the near-term wrecked the renewable energy dream and sentiment across the space will remain muted even against the continued growth of FFO. There is carnage across every part of the green energy space from Enphase (ENPH) to SolarEdge (SEDG). BEP will likely continue to face near-term headwinds to its price so is a hold against this backdrop for renewable energy.