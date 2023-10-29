Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Highwoods: A Safe ~11% Yield And Significant Potential Upside

Konstantinos Kosmidis
Summary

  • Office REITs have experienced more pressure than other property landlords, potentially due to uncertainty regarding the normalizing of office occupancy.
  • However, the outlook for office space is positive based on key trend reversals and data that point to a higher leasing volume and occupancy rates.
  • Now, Highwoods appears to be in a position to get the most out of the current mispricing once the dust settles.
  • It owns an attractive portfolio of Sun Belt properties and tenants, is conservative capitalized, clear of major headwinds, and offers a high but safe dividend yield.
  • More importantly though, it is trading at a great discount to its NAV for the first time in over 15 years, providing a good margin of safety and huge upside.

Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Downtown City Skyline

Sean Pavone

Right now, Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) represents a deep-value opportunity in the office leasing market. The market is basically willing to give you access to its net assets for 50 cents on the dollar. And to sweeten the

I am a self-taught value investor interested in common stocks and ETFs. I am always on the lookout for opportunities that may safely grow my retirement fund while producing alpha. My goal here is to provide investors with analysis that transparently communicates my thoughts on the securities I cover from the POV of my own capital allocation needs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I intend to start buying the stock in a few days but not in the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

FUSA
Today, 4:45 AM
What if global demand for US dollars become very low. More and more countries trading in their own currencies.

Also, we may see more wars and may result in no demand for treasuries at current rates.

What if interest rates need to go much higher say 15% or more.

What if commercial property prices correct 50%.

What if jobs will be lost and businesses will need to downsize. I guess there are many IFs and its hard to calculate the risk.

Although for now 10% divdend return seems a good deal, but if we start seeing aggressive printing in coming years as there won't be another way to fund gov deficit. Getting paid 10% in worthless paper won't be a good deal.

Nothing is investable right now. Only physical GOLD. Or I could be wrong.
PardonMyFrench
Today, 4:17 AM
Great article. Valuation is way too low (lower p/ffo than SLG) and I'll be adding more shares soon. I'm underwater with this continuing drop but I feel confident about this stock and the management.
