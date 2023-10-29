Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Short American Axle Going Into Earnings

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
259 Followers

Summary

  • The UAW strike has expanded to Stellantis's largest US factory, affecting production of the RAM 1500 pickup truck.
  • American Axle, a supplier to Stellantis, may be significantly impacted by the strike, as it generates 18% of its revenue through its partnership with Stellantis.
  • The strike could have a negative impact on American Axle's valuation and financial performance, potentially falling short of FY23 guidance.

Blond female engineer checking vehicle at factory

Morsa Images/E+ via Getty Images

The biggest concern in the automotive industry is how much the UAW strike will affect production. The Wall Street Journal reported on October 24, 2023 that the UAW strike has expanded to Stellantis's (

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
259 Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael has over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in AXL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AXL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.