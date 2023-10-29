Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week In Review: Hansoh Sells Ex-China ADC Rights To GSK In $1.6 Billion Deal

Oct. 29, 2023 3:30 AM ETBMY, BMYMP, HNSPF, LIAN, OCEA, OCEAW
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • Hansoh Pharma sells ex-China rights for its B7-H4 ADC to GSK in a $1.57 billion deal.
  • OrbiMed raises $4.3 billion for three healthcare funds, including $751 million for its OrbiMed Asia V fund.
  • LianBio sells greater China rights for mavacamten to Bristol-Myers Squibb for $350 million.

international genetic information concept

mkarco/iStock via Getty Images

Deals and Financings

Hansoh Pharma (OTCPK:HNSPF, HK: 03692) sold ex-China rights for its B7-H4 ADC to GSK in a $1.57 billion deal ($85 million upfront), plus royalties on any sales (see story). The

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.13K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BMY--
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
BMYMP--
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company PFD CONV 2
HNSPF--
Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited
LIAN--
LianBio
OCEA--
Ocean Biomedical, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.