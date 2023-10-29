Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VNQ: The Harsh Dose Of Reality For REIT Investors Has Arrived (Rating Downgrade)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vanguard Real Estate ETF has underperformed the S&P 500 significantly. Despite that, the battering is expected to continue.
  • The surge in long-term bond yields has negatively impacted VNQ and other rate-sensitive sectors. I assessed that the bullish momentum in bond yields is expected to carry on.
  • Notwithstanding the hammering, VNQ's top holdings are not significantly undervalued. As such, the margin of safety is not sufficient to justify the surge in bond yields at the current levels.
  • I explain why investors need to respect the current market dynamics, suggesting the worst isn't over yet for REITs investors. It's time to cut loss before things could worsen.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Investors are trading stocks. In the electronic market through computer.

iantfoto

The market hasn't been kind to real estate investors all year, as the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) significantly since my previous caution in December 2022. However, the

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.05K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

r
rip1955
Today, 9:56 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.01K)
It isn't clear why you consider REITs a sell now, why not 2 years ago when the FED promised pain and increased rates? The likes of ARE and CCI were over twice current levels in nosebleed territory unlike today. You know like sell high.

What is the basis for further Treasury yield increases? The curve inversion is already reverting. Real treasury yields spiked to 2.81% recently and the only time in 20 years they hit over 3% was a very brief spike in 2007 (Lehman TIPS covering).

I might be 5-10% too early but I am buying REITs, TIPs, and a couple of select Utilities at these levels because the 10 Year vs FFR is about to cross zero, which is typically when recessions start and equities crash. My chart says REITs will obliterate SPY in 1-2 years. The Fed will likely rely on QT to keep long end rates up instead of another FFR increase anytime soon but 5.25% is possible on the 10 year. The 450 bps move did the damage, not another 50 bps. The game was over already and your call is 2 years late.
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 9:48 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.38K)
Unfortunately I'm coming to the same conclusion. A high yield doesn't cover a way higher loss of value.
H
HJ2255
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (460)
So, buy high, sell low? Yeah, that’s precisely how I made over 80% gains in oil and bank stocks by listening to people telling me how bad it was going to get.
H
Harry Sack
Today, 9:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.28K)
VNQ is a terrible etf.
The stock weighting and the selection are subpar to say the least.
An investor can build their own balanced REIT portfolio with ease and leave out the garbage.
Duras profile picture
Duras
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (1.1K)
I doubt if this article is going to make you very popular, but I agree with your conclusion. Inflation may temporarily ease, but it's not going away until we get the deficit under control. The best policy the Fed could implement right now is to begin attacking Congress and the President for being fiscally irresponsible.
ChristopherSmith profile picture
ChristopherSmith
Today, 9:01 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.14K)
“It’s time to cut loss before things worsen.” Buying high and selling low is a loser. How about “Let’s be patient and collect dividends until these reits rebound”, which they will.
FourDecadeStreetExec profile picture
FourDecadeStreetExec
Today, 8:48 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (58)
Selling for tax losses is also in process and self-reinforcing.
c
ccking3
Today, 8:47 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.61K)
Well if bond yields continue to rise then you are right. But I think it is more likely that you just called the bottom and VNQ is a buy at these levels if bond yields are stable and a strong buy if bonds reverse. The Fed is done or close to done and inflation is falling. This article is also six months too late.
N
Npmijm10
Today, 10:02 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (53)
@ccking3 you say inflation is falling?
I guess you don’t buy food, gas, or eat at restaurants.
I would like to take you to these places and show you what I use to pay for these items.
Just had an oil change in my car and payed $18.00 more for same service from 6 months ago.
REITs have been coming down for the last year. During this time how many articles “now is the time to buy”.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VNQ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VNQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.