Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Healthpeak Properties: 7.2% Yielding SWAN

Oct. 29, 2023 7:00 AM ETHealthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)1 Comment
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Healthpeak Properties is an undervalued healthcare REIT with a well-covered yield and a BBB+ credit rating.
  • The company's portfolio is diverse, including life science properties, outpatient medical care, and continuing care retirement communities.
  • Despite macro worries and market downturns, Healthpeak Properties has strong fundamentals and potential for growth, making it an attractive investment.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Red Arrow Moving Up Over Graph Paper Background

MicroStockHub

This article was coproduced with Wolf Report.

A few months ago, I wrote my first article on a REIT in an under favored sector, but with what I believe to be a solid upside. I'm talking about a REIT that today has over

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
113.23K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE, BXP, HIW, KRC, PEAK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
Jennev98
Today, 7:28 AM
Investing Group
Comments (628)
Oh my Brad, not another health care REIT, I’m getting shell shocked. I’m still reeling over the direct hit to my pocketbook with MPW! Your thorough analysis of PEAK has me peeking out of my foxhole for a better look: thanks Brad.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PEAK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PEAK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEAK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.