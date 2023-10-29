Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Veritex Holdings: Main Goal Is To Strengthen The Balance Sheet

Oct. 29, 2023 7:39 AM ETVeritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX)
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.88K Followers

Summary

  • Veritex's Q3 earnings disappointed the market, with lower-than-expected EPS and revenues.
  • The company has made efforts to strengthen its balance sheet, reducing CRE exposure and improving its LTD ratio.
  • The bank is facing challenges with unrealized losses on AFS securities and declining net interest income, but remains optimistic about the future.

Business partners in meeting.

VioletaStoimenova

The Q3 2023 release did not fully please the market, in fact both EPS and revenues slightly disappointed expectations.

  • Expected EPS was $0.64, actual EPS was $0.04 less.
  • Expected revenues were $110.54 million, actual revenues were $1.50 million less.

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.88K Followers
Graduate in business administration, I am currently studying for a master's degree in finance. When I can, I enjoy giving my opinion on financial markets as well as individual companies. I prefer contrarian investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VBTX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VBTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VBTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.