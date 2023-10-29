Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 29

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 1/12 2/15 1.48 1.55 4.73% 4.46% 12 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 11/8 12/8 0.83 0.88 6.02% 4.70% 14 Amphenol Corporation (APH) 12/18 1/10 0.21 0.22 4.76% 1.11% 12 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 11/8 11/24 0.3 0.32 6.67% 4.56% 13 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 11/3 11/13 1.035 1.045 0.97% 9.27% 11 Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 11/14 12/13 3.41 4.26 24.93% 2.40% 9 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 11/13 12/1 1.07 1.13 5.61% 4.95% 9 The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 11/7 11/24 0.23 0.24 4.35% 4.03% 6 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 11/15 11/27 0.225 0.25 11.11% 0.57% 11 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 11/14 12/8 0.175 0.18 2.86% 2.33% 51 Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 12/27 1/11 0.43 0.45 4.65% 6.85% 12 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 11/30 1/3 0.425 0.47 10.59% 2.67% 14 HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) 11/15 11/30 0.1 0.11 10.00% 2.14% 6 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 11/29 12/15 1.12 1.22 8.93% 1.74% 16 MPLX LP (MPLX) 11/2 11/13 0.775 0.85 9.68% 9.53% 11 Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 11/8 11/20 0.061 0.064 4.92% 2.05% 9 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 11/3 11/14 0.854 0.8675 1.58% 12.64% 10 Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:NIDB) 11/8 11/24 0.16 0.17 6.25% 3.56% 29 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 11/30 12/20 0.65 0.67 3.08% 3.96% 15 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 11/9 12/11 1.18 1.25 5.93% 1.91% 14 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 11/6 11/29 0.0242 0.0266 9.92% 2.58% 8 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 11/8 11/24 0.32 0.33 3.13% 5.18% 11 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 11/7 11/22 0.28 0.3 7.14% 0.85% 13 Visa Inc. (V) 11/8 12/1 0.45 0.52 15.56% 0.91% 16 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 11/7 11/28 0.255 0.285 11.76% 0.89% 14 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 11/7 11/15 0.19 0.2 5.26% 0.25% 31 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 11/14 12/11 0.91 0.95 4.40% 3.60% 41 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Oct 30 (Ex-Div 10/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The AES Corporation (AES) 11/15 0.1659 14.75 4.50% 12 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 11/15 0.3 23.53 5.10% 7 Aon plc (AON) 11/15 0.615 306.88 0.80% 12 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 11/15 0.27 16.17 6.68% 12 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 11/15 0.13 67.63 0.77% 30 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 11/15 0.43 268.5 0.64% 23 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 11/15 0.17 14.12 4.82% 21 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 11/15 0.1525 13.4 4.55% 21 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 11/15 0.48 52.64 3.65% 6 Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 11/15 0.22 16.4 5.37% 13 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 11/30 0.83 93.99 3.53% 12 Realty Income Corporation (O) 11/15 0.256 49 6.27% 30 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 12/1 0.88 73.77 4.77% 12 Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) 11/30 0.2375 13.34 7.12% 5 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 11/10 0.48 84.99 2.26% 14 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 12/1 0.375 156.03 0.96% 11 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Oct 31 (Ex-Div 11/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) 11/16 0.28 73 1.53% 6 Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 11/16 0.67 54.97 4.88% 25 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 11/16 0.225 84 1.07% 31 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 11/14 0.6175 29.82 8.28% 7 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 11/16 0.38 36.19 4.20% 9 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 11/14 0.2 10.42 7.68% 13 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Nov 1 (Ex-Div 11/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 11/10 0.25 16.78 5.96% 18 CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 11/30 0.4875 54.27 3.59% 17 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 11/17 1.02 543.03 0.75% 20 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 11/17 0.13 11.99 4.34% 7 Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) 11/22 0.32 31.65 4.04% 8 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 11/13 0.23 18.92 4.86% 10 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 12/1 0.28 88.88 1.26% 7 MPLX LP (MPLX) 11/13 0.85 35.69 9.53% 11 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 11/20 1.35 184.53 2.93% 7 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 11/17 0.89 229.62 1.55% 9 WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 11/17 0.15 33.96 1.77% 9 Click to enlarge

Thursday Nov 2 (Ex-Div 11/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 11/17 1.35 310.56 1.74% 19 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/14 0.775 54.65 5.67% 6 California Water Service Group (CWT) 11/17 0.26 48.44 2.15% 56 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 11/13 1.045 45.11 9.27% 11 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 11/24 0.86 195.31 1.76% 14 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 11/16 0.47 22.81 8.24% 13 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 11/16 0.145 11.33 5.12% 12 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 11/14 0.8675 27.45 12.64% 10 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 11/20 0.39 27.16 5.74% 8 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 11/15 0.34 44.36 3.07% 36 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 12/1 0.41 55.88 2.93% 17 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 11/17 0.44 46.25 3.81% 32 Click to enlarge

Friday Nov 3 (Ex-Div 11/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 11/21 0.16 14.69 4.36% 13 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 12/1 0.33 162.63 0.81% 19 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 11/14 0.2 20.36 3.93% 9 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 11/29 0.0266 4.12 2.58% 8 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 11/15 0.6 49.32 4.87% 36 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 11/6 0.22 2.2% Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 10/31 0.22 0.6% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 11/1 0.57 4.5% Brady Corporation (BRC) 10/31 0.235 1.8% Camden National Corporation (CAC) 10/31 0.42 6.0% City Holding Company (CHCO) 10/31 0.715 3.1% Edison International (EIX) 10/31 0.7375 4.8% The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 10/31 0.0575 0.2% EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 10/31 0.825 2.6% H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 11/2 0.205 1.3% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 10/31 0.08 7.3% Graco Inc. (GGG) 11/1 0.235 1.3% Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 11/2 1.65 1.2% Globe Life Inc. (GL) 11/1 0.225 0.8% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 10/31 0.02483 3.0% Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 10/31 0.1 3.9% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 10/31 1.05 3.1% Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 10/31 0.455 1.3% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 10/31 0.0464 4.1% Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 11/6 0.46 3.8% Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 11/1 0.45 8.4% Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 10/31 1.4 4.8% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 10/31 0.465 1.8% Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 10/31 0.375 0.6% Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 11/1 0.29 4.6% Owens Corning (OC) 11/3 0.52 1.9% Pentair plc (PNR) 11/3 0.22 1.5% RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 11/1 0.1975 5.1% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 10/31 0.46 2.1% Stryker Corporation (SYK) 10/31 0.75 1.1% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 10/31 0.96 CAD 5.0% Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 10/31 0.26 5.1% TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) 10/31 0.52 5.1% UDR, Inc. (UDR) 10/31 0.42 5.3% Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 11/2 0.36 5.8% Universal Corporation (UVV) 11/6 0.8 7.2% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 11/1 0.665 8.0% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 10/31 0.83 1.6% Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 10/31 2.45 2.9% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of October 22

Week of October 15

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.