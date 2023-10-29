Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 29
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
1/12
|
2/15
|
1.48
|
1.55
|
4.73%
|
4.46%
|
12
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
11/8
|
12/8
|
0.83
|
0.88
|
6.02%
|
4.70%
|
14
|
Amphenol Corporation
|
(APH)
|
12/18
|
1/10
|
0.21
|
0.22
|
4.76%
|
1.11%
|
12
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
11/8
|
11/24
|
0.3
|
0.32
|
6.67%
|
4.56%
|
13
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
11/3
|
11/13
|
1.035
|
1.045
|
0.97%
|
9.27%
|
11
|
Equinix, Inc.
|
(EQIX)
|
11/14
|
12/13
|
3.41
|
4.26
|
24.93%
|
2.40%
|
9
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
11/13
|
12/1
|
1.07
|
1.13
|
5.61%
|
4.95%
|
9
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
11/7
|
11/24
|
0.23
|
0.24
|
4.35%
|
4.03%
|
6
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
11/15
|
11/27
|
0.225
|
0.25
|
11.11%
|
0.57%
|
11
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
11/14
|
12/8
|
0.175
|
0.18
|
2.86%
|
2.33%
|
51
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
12/27
|
1/11
|
0.43
|
0.45
|
4.65%
|
6.85%
|
12
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
11/30
|
1/3
|
0.425
|
0.47
|
10.59%
|
2.67%
|
14
|
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HTBI)
|
11/15
|
11/30
|
0.1
|
0.11
|
10.00%
|
2.14%
|
6
|
Hubbell Incorporated
|
(HUBB)
|
11/29
|
12/15
|
1.12
|
1.22
|
8.93%
|
1.74%
|
16
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
11/2
|
11/13
|
0.775
|
0.85
|
9.68%
|
9.53%
|
11
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
11/8
|
11/20
|
0.061
|
0.064
|
4.92%
|
2.05%
|
9
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
11/3
|
11/14
|
0.854
|
0.8675
|
1.58%
|
12.64%
|
10
|
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.
|
11/8
|
11/24
|
0.16
|
0.17
|
6.25%
|
3.56%
|
29
|
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
11/30
|
12/20
|
0.65
|
0.67
|
3.08%
|
3.96%
|
15
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
11/9
|
12/11
|
1.18
|
1.25
|
5.93%
|
1.91%
|
14
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
11/6
|
11/29
|
0.0242
|
0.0266
|
9.92%
|
2.58%
|
8
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
11/8
|
11/24
|
0.32
|
0.33
|
3.13%
|
5.18%
|
11
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
11/7
|
11/22
|
0.28
|
0.3
|
7.14%
|
0.85%
|
13
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
11/8
|
12/1
|
0.45
|
0.52
|
15.56%
|
0.91%
|
16
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
11/7
|
11/28
|
0.255
|
0.285
|
11.76%
|
0.89%
|
14
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
11/7
|
11/15
|
0.19
|
0.2
|
5.26%
|
0.25%
|
31
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
11/14
|
12/11
|
0.91
|
0.95
|
4.40%
|
3.60%
|
41
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Oct 30 (Ex-Div 10/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
11/15
|
0.1659
|
14.75
|
4.50%
|
12
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
11/15
|
0.3
|
23.53
|
5.10%
|
7
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
11/15
|
0.615
|
306.88
|
0.80%
|
12
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
11/15
|
0.27
|
16.17
|
6.68%
|
12
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
11/15
|
0.13
|
67.63
|
0.77%
|
30
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
11/15
|
0.43
|
268.5
|
0.64%
|
23
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
11/15
|
0.17
|
14.12
|
4.82%
|
21
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
11/15
|
0.1525
|
13.4
|
4.55%
|
21
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
11/15
|
0.48
|
52.64
|
3.65%
|
6
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
11/15
|
0.22
|
16.4
|
5.37%
|
13
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
11/30
|
0.83
|
93.99
|
3.53%
|
12
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
11/15
|
0.256
|
49
|
6.27%
|
30
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
12/1
|
0.88
|
73.77
|
4.77%
|
12
|
Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(PSTL)
|
11/30
|
0.2375
|
13.34
|
7.12%
|
5
|
Thor Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
11/10
|
0.48
|
84.99
|
2.26%
|
14
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
12/1
|
0.375
|
156.03
|
0.96%
|
11
Tuesday Oct 31 (Ex-Div 11/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
|
(AWI)
|
11/16
|
0.28
|
73
|
1.53%
|
6
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
11/16
|
0.67
|
54.97
|
4.88%
|
25
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
11/16
|
0.225
|
84
|
1.07%
|
31
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
11/14
|
0.6175
|
29.82
|
8.28%
|
7
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
11/16
|
0.38
|
36.19
|
4.20%
|
9
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
11/14
|
0.2
|
10.42
|
7.68%
|
13
Wednesday Nov 1 (Ex-Div 11/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
11/10
|
0.25
|
16.78
|
5.96%
|
18
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
11/30
|
0.4875
|
54.27
|
3.59%
|
17
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
(COST)
|
11/17
|
1.02
|
543.03
|
0.75%
|
20
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
11/17
|
0.13
|
11.99
|
4.34%
|
7
|
Franklin Financial Services Corporation
|
(FRAF)
|
11/22
|
0.32
|
31.65
|
4.04%
|
8
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
11/13
|
0.23
|
18.92
|
4.86%
|
10
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
12/1
|
0.28
|
88.88
|
1.26%
|
7
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
11/13
|
0.85
|
35.69
|
9.53%
|
11
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
11/20
|
1.35
|
184.53
|
2.93%
|
7
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
11/17
|
0.89
|
229.62
|
1.55%
|
9
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
11/17
|
0.15
|
33.96
|
1.77%
|
9
Thursday Nov 2 (Ex-Div 11/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
11/17
|
1.35
|
310.56
|
1.74%
|
19
|
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|
(CQP)
|
11/14
|
0.775
|
54.65
|
5.67%
|
6
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
11/17
|
0.26
|
48.44
|
2.15%
|
56
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
11/13
|
1.045
|
45.11
|
9.27%
|
11
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
11/24
|
0.86
|
195.31
|
1.76%
|
14
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
11/16
|
0.47
|
22.81
|
8.24%
|
13
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
11/16
|
0.145
|
11.33
|
5.12%
|
12
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
11/14
|
0.8675
|
27.45
|
12.64%
|
10
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
11/20
|
0.39
|
27.16
|
5.74%
|
8
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
11/15
|
0.34
|
44.36
|
3.07%
|
36
|
Sensient Technologies Corporation
|
(SXT)
|
12/1
|
0.41
|
55.88
|
2.93%
|
17
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
11/17
|
0.44
|
46.25
|
3.81%
|
32
Friday Nov 3 (Ex-Div 11/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
11/21
|
0.16
|
14.69
|
4.36%
|
13
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
12/1
|
0.33
|
162.63
|
0.81%
|
19
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
11/14
|
0.2
|
20.36
|
3.93%
|
9
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
11/29
|
0.0266
|
4.12
|
2.58%
|
8
|
Tompkins Financial Corporation
|
(TMP)
|
11/15
|
0.6
|
49.32
|
4.87%
|
36
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
11/6
|
0.22
|
2.2%
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
10/31
|
0.22
|
0.6%
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
11/1
|
0.57
|
4.5%
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
10/31
|
0.235
|
1.8%
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
10/31
|
0.42
|
6.0%
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
10/31
|
0.715
|
3.1%
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
10/31
|
0.7375
|
4.8%
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
10/31
|
0.0575
|
0.2%
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
10/31
|
0.825
|
2.6%
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
11/2
|
0.205
|
1.3%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
10/31
|
0.08
|
7.3%
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
11/1
|
0.235
|
1.3%
|
Graham Holdings Company
|
(GHC)
|
11/2
|
1.65
|
1.2%
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
11/1
|
0.225
|
0.8%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
10/31
|
0.02483
|
3.0%
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(ISTR)
|
10/31
|
0.1
|
3.9%
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
10/31
|
1.05
|
3.1%
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
10/31
|
0.455
|
1.3%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
10/31
|
0.0464
|
4.1%
|
Lakeland Financial Corporation
|
(LKFN)
|
11/6
|
0.46
|
3.8%
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(LNC)
|
11/1
|
0.45
|
8.4%
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
10/31
|
1.4
|
4.8%
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
10/31
|
0.465
|
1.8%
|
Morningstar, Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
10/31
|
0.375
|
0.6%
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
11/1
|
0.29
|
4.6%
|
Owens Corning
|
(OC)
|
11/3
|
0.52
|
1.9%
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
11/3
|
0.22
|
1.5%
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
11/1
|
0.1975
|
5.1%
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
10/31
|
0.46
|
2.1%
|
Stryker Corporation
|
(SYK)
|
10/31
|
0.75
|
1.1%
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
(TD)
|
10/31
|
0.96 CAD
|
5.0%
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
10/31
|
0.26
|
5.1%
|
TTEC Holdings, Inc.
|
(TTEC)
|
10/31
|
0.52
|
5.1%
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
10/31
|
0.42
|
5.3%
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
11/2
|
0.36
|
5.8%
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
11/6
|
0.8
|
7.2%
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
11/1
|
0.665
|
8.0%
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
10/31
|
0.83
|
1.6%
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
10/31
|
2.45
|
2.9%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
Justin Law has a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and has earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. He applies his knowledge to deep value and dividend paying stocks.Justin is a contributor to the investing group Learn more .
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (4)