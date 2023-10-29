Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sentiment Update: So You Think The Bear Market Is Over

Oct. 29, 2023 7:50 AM ETQQQ, SPY, SPX12 Comments
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
4K Followers

Summary

  • Last February, we suggested the nine-month decline in 2022 was the first wave of a two-section bear market, and another declining wave was coming after a large rally.
  • We implied this second bear market should last about nine months - the same duration as the first. If it started in July, it would therefore end sometime mid May.
  • We also suggested it would decline about the same percent - 25%. Adding to the decline since July 31st, this would suggest a further price decline of around 16%.
  • Our two Master Sentiment Indicators show that, if this second wave of the bear market has begun, there is no sign yet that it is over.

Bear walking with declining finance chart

CreativaImages

The Forecast

In an article last February Where is the Second Wave of the Bear Market we forecast a second wave of the bear market. We suggested the decline of 2022 was the first part of a two wave

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
4K Followers
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

r
rip1955
Today, 9:59 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.01K)
Once in a Bear Market, doesn't it require taking out the old highs before the Bear is dead? In other words, we are still in a Bear??
A
AlexWard
Today, 10:09 AM
Premium
Comments (129)
@rip1955 The Dow Theory would agree with that criteria; however, the Transports (DJT) would also have to confirm with a new high as well.
bikeeagle1 profile picture
bikeeagle1
Today, 9:56 AM
Premium
Comments (770)
What did your indicators look like back during the whole bear market in 2000-2003? 2007-2009? I suspect they were green for a long time.
a
asparrow888
Today, 9:20 AM
Premium
Comments (33)
How could we be in a bull market when tna and etf that covers 2000 stocks just made a 2year bear marekt low iwc also made a 2 year bear market low no bull market has small caps making new 2 year lows and IWM,the Russel 2000 index which covers a very diverse group of stocks just made a 2 year low This is a solid bear market and the large caps are now following the lead of the small caps It never works the other way atound as examplified by the nifty 50 in the70's which finally succumbed to the bear maret that was already in play Good call by Mr McDonald
p
phyllisquirk
Today, 9:35 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.48K)
@asparrow888 was agreed. declines are widespread across sectors and across regions ww. and we have not had the total unwind of ark as yet. t/c
p
phyllisquirk
Today, 9:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.48K)
@phyllisquirk correction: delete the "was" above ???
richjoy403 profile picture
richjoy403
Today, 9:10 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (27.7K)
As I understand market history and definitions, the market (i.e., S&P500) has been in a bull market since Oct 13, 2022 (having risen 20% from its previous low).

Although, the market entered a 'correction' (i.e., 10% decline) from its previous high) last week, it nonetheless remains in a bull market until and unless that decline reaches 20%.

So what am I missing?

Rich-untrack:8hrs
A
AlexWard
Today, 8:45 AM
Premium
Comments (129)
Very timely and informative. Thanks for the update. It seems with the strong GDP reading last week there is an expectation of a year end rally. Any thoughts?
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
Today, 8:49 AM
AnalystPRO
Comments (254)
@AlexWard Probably, but the question is from what level? It might start after a 10% decline.
A
AlexWard
Today, 9:10 AM
Premium
Comments (129)
@Michael James McDonald True. More economic data and Fed comments coming out next week so will have to see how the market reacts. Best to you.
p
phyllisquirk
Today, 9:19 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.48K)
@Michael James McDonald just a thought: any rally into year-end might be very tepid also. lots of tax loss sale candidates if you look around. regards t/c
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
SPX--
S&P 500 Index
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.