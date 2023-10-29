Sentiment Update: So You Think The Bear Market Is Over
Summary
- Last February, we suggested the nine-month decline in 2022 was the first wave of a two-section bear market, and another declining wave was coming after a large rally.
- We implied this second bear market should last about nine months - the same duration as the first. If it started in July, it would therefore end sometime mid May.
- We also suggested it would decline about the same percent - 25%. Adding to the decline since July 31st, this would suggest a further price decline of around 16%.
- Our two Master Sentiment Indicators show that, if this second wave of the bear market has begun, there is no sign yet that it is over.
The Forecast
In an article last February Where is the Second Wave of the Bear Market we forecast a second wave of the bear market. We suggested the decline of 2022 was the first part of a two wave bear market. The ideas behind this were explained. We also said prices would probably reach 4800 on the S&P 500 before the second wave began. Although prices didn't reach 4,800, they did reach 4,580 on July 31st. Since then, prices have been declining starting what we think is the second wave down.
We suggested this second wave would last about the same time as the first – nine months. If July 31st is the start, that would mean the low of the second wave would occur around mid May.
We also suggested the second wave would decline about the same as the first - approximately 25%. Coupled with the price decline we’ve already experienced since July 31st, this suggests further price erosion of 16% on the S&P 500.
We discussed the economic foundation behind such a decline a month ago in this article: The Warren Buffet Bear Market.
Now, our two Master Sentiment Indicators show that, if we’re right about this second down wave, there is no sign from market sentiment that it's over.
Time and Price Targets
This chart is a graphic representation of what we expect from this second wave of the bear market. As we said, this wave down isn’t really a bear market in itself but the second wave down of a much longer bear market.
This longer bear market is in the form of two, large declining waves of 25% each, separated by a major rally back to the previous high. They're highlighted in the pink boxes below. A description of this is found in the text under the graph.
Sentiment Indicators Suggest The Bear Market's Not Over
The two charts below are our Master Sentiment Indicators – one measures sentiment over the long term, the other over the short to intermediate term. They're composites made by putting other sentiment indicators together into one in a mathematically consistent way. The first one, called the Master Sentiment Indicator, or MSI, is calculated weekly. The other (ST-MSI) is calculated on a daily basis.
Bear markets have never ended without investor sentiment becoming extremely bearish at the bottom. At bear market lows people become so negative they can't see anything but further price declines. We call these Green Zone readings. We've indicated past green zone readings on the charts with arrows.
You can clearly see the extreme readings that accompanied last year's bear market low. We heralded the bullish meaning of these green zone readings all last year, yet only a few readers paid attention.
When applying sentiment to help find market highs and lows, you follow the price trend either up or down until sentiment has gone to an extreme. Since we don't have that yet, we assume that the downtrend in prices will continue until these indicators reach green zone readings.
You can see that the current rating on both these indicators is not yet in the Green Zone. We will hold with the bearish forecast until we get green zone readings.
