Life Time Group Holdings: Getting Interesting After The Plunge

Summary

  • Life Time Group Holdings' stock has declined 37%, creating a potential opportunity for investors due to higher EBITDA guidance.
  • Concerns include a quarterly decline in memberships and less attractive sale-leaseback transactions due to rising interest rates.
  • The company has growth potential with plans to add 10+ locations per year, and the valuation has become more reasonable.

Athletic woman checking the time on wristwatch

EmirMemedovski

Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE:LTH) shares fell nearly 20% last week and have now declined 37% since my February article, so I've decided to revisit the name. What is particularly interesting here is that while the stock chart

This article was written by

Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LTH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

M
Musicloveranthony
Today, 9:19 AM
Premium
Comments (121)
I was a member of the first Lifetime location for 15+ years. Their prices have reached hilariously inflated levels (I ended my membership over a decade ago). If we continue on this inflationary path and individual budgets tighten, LTH will experience membership losses. How many people are going to pay $120+ a month for a gym membership when they need to cut costs? My partner works for a local business improvement district. Lifetime hosted a co-sponsored event with the BID a few weeks ago for a pickleball event and almost no guests showed up.

Lifetime is continuously behind the times and building/leasing expensive infrastructure to follow trends that are transient or even have passed (Lifetime co-working, Lifetime pickleball). I think they're unrealistic if they think they can build 10+ locations a year - I don't think there's that many affluent customer bases.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

