Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.13K Followers

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Cieslak - Director, IR

Neil Schrimsher - President & CEO

David Wells - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Manthey - Baird

Chris Dankert - Loop Capital

Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call for Applied Industrial Technologies. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Thursday, October 26, 2023.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ryan Cieslak, Director of Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Ryan Cieslak

Okay. Thanks, and good morning to everyone on the call. This morning, we issued our earnings release and supplemental investor deck detailing our first quarter results. Both of these documents are available in the Investor Relations section of applied.com.

Before we begin, just a reminder, we'll discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations subject to the certain risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our SEC filings.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements. In addition, the conference call will use non-GAAP financial measures, which are subject to the qualifications referenced in those documents.

Our speakers today include Neil Schrimsher, Applied's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Wells, our Chief Financial Officer.

With that, I'll turn it over to Neil.

Neil Schrimsher

Thanks, Ryan, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us. I'll start today with some perspective on our first quarter results, current industry conditions and our expectations going forward. Dave will follow with more specific detail on the quarter's performance as well as our updated outlook and guidance. I'll then close with some

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AIT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AIT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.