Sundry Photography

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) reported much-better-than expected earnings for the third quarter, topping estimates on sales and profits easily.

General Electric profits from order strength and sales growth in Aerospace particularly with demand for commercial engines being a substantial driver of the company’s growth in the third quarter.

Furthermore, given favorable tailwinds in Aerospace, General Electric raised its free cash flow and adjusted earnings outlook for 2023 by substantial margins.

With that being said however, I don’t think that General Electric based on either free cash flow or earnings is a particularly compelling deal from valuation perspective. Hold.

My Rating History

Sometimes I get it wrong, and sometimes I get it completely wrong, just like with General Electric. In my article General Electric: Terrible Q3; Stock Remains Overvalued, I warned of the growing risk of investing into a highly cyclical industrial conglomerate with a very high free cash flow multiple.

With the U.S. economy still beaming and doing overall very well, the timing couldn’t have come at a worse time. With ongoing momentum in Aerospace, General Electric is not yet facing a cyclical decline in profits.

Better-Than-Expected 3Q-23

General Electric crushed estimates for the third quarter, resulting in a substantial 46% profit beat (reported EPS of $0.82 vs. $0.56 estimate).

General Electric’s sales also beat, but with a lesser margin of 11% (reported sales of $17.4 billion vs. $15.7 billion estimate). The large profit beat was driven primarily by robust growth in the company’s largest segment, Aerospace.

Earnings Calls (General Electric Company)

Aerospace Is Crushing It

General Electric’s quarterly sales totaled $17.4 billion, up 20% YoY on strong performance in both equipment and services. Aerospace in particular is performing very well due to strong demand from the airline industry: Aerospace’s order growth in 3Q-23 was 34% compared to 5% in Renewables and 2% in Power (which is now a part of GE Vernova).

Aerospace revenues surged 25% to $8.4 billion while profits went up by 33% to $1.7 billion. GE Vernova is set to be spun off in 2Q-24, General Electric confirmed in its earnings release.

Aerospace Division Overview (General Electric Company)

The Aerospace segment is crushing it and driving General Electric’s entire results, as performance and execution in Commercial Engines and Services is beating expectations. January through September, commercial engine growth increased 79% to 2,333 units compared to the year ago period.

Commercial Engines Growth (General Electric Company)

Robust performance and execution in commercial engines resulted in brightening free cash flow prospects for the industrial conglomerate. General Electric’s quarterly results showed $1.7 billion in free cash flow, reflecting 140% YoY growth. As a consequence, General Electric raised its guidance.

Free Cash Flow (General Electric Company)

General Electric Raised Its Free Cash Flow And Adjusted EPS Guidance For 2023

General Electric’s free cash flow guidance for 2023 is now much better than it was earlier this year and the company expects total free cash flow of $4.7 to $5.1 billion, reflecting a $600 million increase on the lower end of the guidance.

Adjusted EPS was also raised to a range of $2.55 to $2.65, up from $2.10 to $2.30. The raised guidance signifies management’s confidence in General Electric's growth prospects, particularly in the Aerospace segment.

FY 2023 Guidance (General Electric Company)

General Electric Is Not Cheap

While I missed the boat on General Electric, I can’t say that I am ecstatic about the industrial conglomerate’s valuation.

Let’s say General Electric could earn $5 billion in free cash flow this year, the implication is that the stock costs investors about 24.2x free cash flow.

Though General Electric clearly profits from business momentum, I don’t think many investors would consider a 24x FCF multiple a bargain price.

Rather, General Electric seems to be fairly valued, particularly if you can buy 3M Co. (MMM) for 7.3x 2023 FCF (based on $6.75 billion in estimated free cash flow).

The P/E ratio for General Electric is 25x compared against a 9x P/E ratio for 3M Co. (MMM). 3M is also executing well in its core divisions and seeing strong free cash flow growth. Taking into account that 3M also pays a 7% dividend yield and buys back stock, I think that 3M would be a better deal for (passive income) investors that seek industrial exposure.

Why General Electric Might See A Higher/Lower Earnings Multiple

I don’t want to fully revive my earlier concerns about the risk of buying a cyclical enterprise at peak earnings. Industrials are cyclical in nature and they come with certain earnings and FCF risks in case the rug gets pulled out from underneath the economy.

In this case, cyclical companies like General Electric probably will see a rather quick decline in equipment and services orders as customers delay capital investments and start focusing on efficiencies rather than growth.

My Conclusion

Unfortunately, I completely missed the boat on General Electric and I have to account for this by leaving my stock classification of Sell behind.

General Electric has profited immensely, and more than I anticipated, from strong order and sales growth in the Aerospace segment, and commercial engines in particular are a powerful profit driver.

The conglomerate also raised its free cash flow and adjusted earnings outlook for 2023 by substantial margins. The free cash flow recovery is robust and the industrial conglomerate now expects $4.7-5.1 billion in free cash flow this year.

While I am having a hard time seeing General Electric as undervalued, the conglomerate clearly is in much better shape than I previously expected it to be. Hold.