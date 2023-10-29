Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Electric Is Crushing It And I Missed It (Upgrade)

Oct. 29, 2023 10:43 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)MMM
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.58K Followers

Summary

  • General Electric reported better-than-expected earnings for Q3, with a 46% profit beat and an 11% sales beat.
  • The Aerospace segment drove the company's growth, with sales up 25% and profits up 33%.
  • General Electric raised its free cash flow and adjusted earnings outlook for 2023, reflecting confidence in its growth prospects.

General Electric headquarters in East San Francisco Bay Area

Sundry Photography

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) reported much-better-than expected earnings for the third quarter, topping estimates on sales and profits easily.

General Electric profits from order strength and sales growth in Aerospace particularly with demand for commercial engines being

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.58K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.