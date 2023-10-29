Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Growth And Inflation Update: Not Much To Worry About

Summary

  • The big news this week—though widely anticipated—was the 4.9% annualized growth of the economy in the third quarter.
  • By week's end, worries about Middle East tensions trumped growth fears, and inflation data showed that disinflation, not inflation, remains the order of the day.
  • Tight money (as measured by a 340 bps rise in real yields) has brought inflation expectations down to about 2.3%, which is almost exactly the upper bound of the Fed's target for PCE inflation (2%), because the CPI tends to exceed the PCE deflator by about 30-40 bps per year.

The big news this week—though widely anticipated—was the 4.9% annualized growth of the economy in the third quarter. Analysts still infected by Phillips Curve thinking worried that a strong economy would encourage the Fed to keep rates "higher for longer," thus posing

This article was written by

Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

Comments (3)

terryongarland
terryongarland
Today, 1:37 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.41K)
Inflation is rising at a slower rate. There is still a lot of money in circulation. I saw the amount of growth in M2 since 2015 and its remarkable indeed.
Inflation will be with us for a while or until Powel puts the hammer down as it appears this economy can run well at 5%, but inflationary none the less.
Lake OZ boater
Lake OZ boater
Today, 2:12 PM
Investing Group
Comments (10.91K)
@terryongarland The quantity theory of money suggests M2 should probably grow around + 4-5% to keep inflation at about 2%.

FYI...Year over Year, M2 money supply growth is declining at (-3.6%).

ycharts.com/...

As you point out, there is a lag effect. And until the economy shows real signs of declining, it's probably not worth worrying about.

But should the current M2 money supply trend prevail, IMO: it is probably reasonable to expect some dis-inflation (or maybe even deflation) down the road.
Lake OZ boater
Lake OZ boater
Today, 1:19 PM
Investing Group
Comments (10.91K)
Bonds are compelling at these yields, especially if the Fed is true to their word of "higher for longer."

High quality Double-A-rated (AA) corporate bonds are yielding: 5.6%.
Source: www.wsj.com/...

Earnings yield from the S & P 500 index: 4.25%
Source: www.multpl.com/...

"Buy the dip" ? It's up to you...

If a defensive investor buys common stocks at a time when it has a much lower earnings yield than corporate debt (as is presently the case), then he/she is ignoring the opportunity to invest in a safer part of the capital structure and earn a higher yield.
