Altria: $35 Is Next, As Discount Segment Gets Obliterated

Oct. 29, 2023 6:00 PM
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We had previously suggested that investors NJOY the dividends as price appreciation will be missing in action.
  • The company's Q3-2023 results showed a double miss in both revenues and earnings per share.
  • We show you where the issues were and why the market might have underreacted to the problems.
Woman in depression

"If all Altria shareholders quit smoking, the company cuts its dividend and we are right back to square one on our finances."

Gorica Poturak

A little while back, we suggested that Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) investors were in

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
40.24K Followers
Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder. Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (9)

E
Edgar Lambert
Today, 6:19 PM
Premium
Comments (18)
An industry in which the participants are fighting each other for a bigger piece of a shrinking pie. The elasticity of the pricing is gonna eat the premium segment as real wages fall rapidly. The government relies heavily on the tax revenues so the business isn't going away. But the free cash is going to shrink. The biggest concern is the lost discount segment. Which is where the diehard smokers end up. Gonna be hard to maintain dividend.
c
christinerogers
Today, 6:19 PM
Investing Group
Comments (109)
A dividend cut? I may cry.
Faast profile picture
Faast
Today, 6:18 PM
Investing Group
Comments (29)
So the window for this estimate of low-30s "sometime in 2024"... and are you saying it will stay in low-30s?
a
apineda7000
Today, 6:18 PM
Comments (1.87K)
While gasoline prices are higher people tend to go to gas station often so less cigarettes are consumed…..
a
apineda7000
Today, 6:18 PM
Comments (1.87K)
@apineda7000 less often
r
retbiotech1
Today, 6:17 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.6K)
A dying business?
f
fun2roc
Today, 6:12 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.51K)
$32.50 max...? It's my bet that barring a dividend cut, you'll never own MO.
K
Kevin Paszli
Today, 6:10 PM
Investing Group
Comments (277)
Wrong 😔...
37.50 first ....
But you may be right 🤔🤔🤔
j
jc4877
Today, 6:06 PM
Premium
Comments (592)
@Trapping Value - any opinion on BTI?
