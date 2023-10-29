Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Air France-KLM SA (AFRAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 29, 2023 8:52 PM ETAir France-KLM SA (AFRAF), AFLYY
Air France-KLM SA (OTCPK:AFRAF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Benjamin Smith - CEO

Steven Zaat - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jarrod Castle - UBS

Alexander Irving - Bernstein

Sathish Sivakumar - Citi

Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America

Harry Gowers - JPMorgan

Conor Dwyer - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Furlong - Davy

Neil Glenn - Air Control Tower

James Hollins - BNP Paribas

Andrew Lobbenberg - Barclays

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Air France-KLM Third Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ben Smith, CEO; and Steven Zaat, CFO. Please go ahead, sirs.

Benjamin Smith

Okay. Thank you, operator. And good morning to all of you on the call. So, today we're here to present our third quarter results. And as the operator mentioned, I'm here today at our Paris headquarters with Steven Zaat, our CFO. As usual, I will start by presenting this quarter's highlights. Then I will give the floor to Steven for a detailed presentation of our results and the outlook for the rest of the year. We will then take your questions.

So, moving to Slide 3. On Slide 3, let's first focus on the group's performance for Q3. The number of passengers carried continued to trend high, up 8% versus Q3 2022, to reach 26.9 million. Over the same period, the group revenues grew by 7% to reach EUR8.7 billion. This commercial momentum enabled us to post a record operating result of EUR1.3 billion, EUR318 million more than last year for the same quarter.

The group's operating margin was up 2.9 percentage points, reaching 15.5%, with all businesses contributing to this increase. Furthermore, our cash position remains strong with EUR10.2 billion on hand, and we have also

