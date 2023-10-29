Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 29, 2023 8:58 PM ETPOSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.14K Followers

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 24, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeong Ki-Seop - President, Co-CEO, CSO

Han Young-Ah - Head of Investor Relations

Lee Kyung-seop - Chief of LiB Materials Business

Conference Call Participants

Kim Sang-hoon - HI Investment & Securities

Operator

We will now begin the 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call of POSCO Holdings. As for today's conference call, after the presentation of POSCO Holdings, we will have a Q&A session with the participants. [Operator Instructions] Now we will start the call.

Jeong Ki-Seop

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I am Jeong Ki-Seop, CSO of POSCO Holdings. First and foremost, I would like to extend my gratitude to all the investors and shareholders for your keen interest in POSCO Holdings.

In Q3, we saw increasing global geopolitical tensions as well as persisting worldwide economic slowdown due to the high interest rate policy initiated by the U.S., which resulted in further uncertainties to the business environment. Amidst the ongoing economic slowdown and rising costs due to inflation, there were many challenges in business operations. However, through proactive pricing adjustments and cost-cutting efforts, we achieved a consolidated revenue of KRW18.9 trillion and operating profit of KRW1.1962 trillion.

In particular, our steel business generated robust profits through improved product mix, lower raw material costs and cost-cutting efforts, despite a drop in selling prices due to deteriorating market conditions, a decrease in product output resulting from major equipment repairs. Such performance underscores that our group's global competitiveness and efficiency in the steel sector continue to be a significant foundation for sustaining profits and cash generation, even in challenging economic conditions.

The secondary battery materials business is now in its initial phase, as production facilities are being completed. At this stage, what is crucial is consistent and ongoing

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PKX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PKX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.