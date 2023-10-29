Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Imperial Petroleum: Weak Quarter But Upgrading On Share Buybacks

Oct. 29, 2023
Henrik Alex
  • Last week, Imperial Petroleum reported very weak third quarter results as fleet utilization suffered from an elevated number of dry-dockings as well as seasonally weaker demand.
  • In addition, revenues and cash generation were impacted by the sale of the Aframax tanker Stealth Berana to spin-off, C3is Inc.
  • The company still generated close to $10 million in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $125.9 million and no debt.
  • Imperial Petroleum has started to buy back shares and warrants under its recently announced $10 million repurchase program.
  • With additional buybacks as well as a potential preferred stock conversion by CEO Harry Vafias providing for strong near-term catalysts, I am upgrading the common shares from "Sell" to "Speculative Buy".
I have covered Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP, NASDAQ:IMPPP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, Imperial Petroleum reported very weak third quarter results as fleet utilization suffered from an

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMPP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also own IMPPP.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

