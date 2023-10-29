Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Leslie's: Preparing For Post-Pandemic Financials

Oct. 29, 2023 11:20 PM ETLeslie's, Inc. (LESL)
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
246 Followers

Summary

  • Leslie's, a pool accessories retailer, had an IPO in 2020 but has seen a stock crash as the pandemic-boosted market has subsided.
  • I believe that investors have limited visibility into Leslie's long-term financials - after a few quarters, the company should have normalized comparison figures, giving better visibility.
  • The stock seems to be priced for a mostly poor organic growth, which is mostly in line with my baseline.

Perfect day to relax

StefaNikolic/E+ via Getty Images

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) sells pool accessories in the United States. The company had an IPO in 2020, after which the stock has been on a slow and steady decline as the pandemic-boosted financials have turned into decreasing

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
246 Followers
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LESL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LESL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LESL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.