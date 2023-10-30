Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FUND CEF: Sector Concentration Adds To Risks Into 2024

Oct. 30, 2023 12:39 AM ETSprott Focus Trust Inc. (FUND)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Sprott Focus Trust is an actively managed closed-end fund that invests in stocks through a fundamentals-based approach.
  • The current portfolio is concentrated in sectors like basic materials and energy that have underperformed this year.
  • A widening discount to the fund's net asset value may add to risks for FUND into 2024.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »
Business man pointing to a pie chart document showing company financial information, He sits in her private office, a document showing company financial information in chart form. Financial concepts

KamiPhotos/iStock via Getty Images

Sprott Focus Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) invests in stocks with a fundamentals-based approach through a closed-end fund (CEF) structure. The attraction here is the actively managed strategy from a recognized institution. Income investors may also find appeal in the 7% yield through a managed distribution.

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.4K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Dan leads the investing group Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FUND

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FUND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FUND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.