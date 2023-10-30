Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASGI: A Differentiated Approach Relative To Peers Creates Opportunity

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a unique positioning with overweighted industrial stocks, which has helped its performance relative to other infrastructure funds.
  • The fund's lack of leverage is a positive in the current rising rate environment, and its deep discount presents a longer-term investment opportunity.
  • ASGI has performed relatively well on a year-to-date basis, outperforming peers for what I believe is due to its differentiated positioning and lack of leverage.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

World economy and business.

Andrey Semenov

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) is uniquely positioned where the fund has overweighted industrial stocks. This had deviated from the traditional infrastructure closed-end funds that often allocate their

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
12.56K Followers

Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

He contributes to the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASGI, UTF, UTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Manzanita Research profile picture
Manzanita Research
Today, 1:54 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.3K)
I own ASGI but I think the utility sector needs to come back to life soon (with lower interest rates) or there's going to need to be a distribution cut.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ASGI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ASGI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASGI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.