PayPal: Bidding Farewell With No Regrets

Oct. 30, 2023 12:30 AM ET
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PayPal's new CEO, Alex Chriss, faces significant challenges as it reports its third-quarter earnings.
  • Competition from newer upstarts and tech giants like Apple, Amazon, and Google pose substantial threats to PayPal's digital payments space.
  • PayPal's venture into the unbranded space has faced unforeseen challenges. The market has correctly reflected higher execution risks as PayPal attempts to recover its growth drivers.
  • I explain why I have decided to move on from PYPL. With the stock in oversold zones, investors can consider capitalizing on its subsequent mean reversion to cut exposure or bid farewell.
  • Beware of catching the falling knife, it might not be worth it.
PayPal To Cut Staff By 7% In Coming Weeks

Justin Sullivan

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) new CEO Alex Chriss, who took over the helm from long-time stalwart Dan Schulman on September 27, has a lot on his plate when the company reports its third-quarter or FQ3

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

m
motto5448
Today, 1:40 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.25K)
I love it right here.
M
Mistergeiger
Today, 1:19 PM
Premium
Comments (6)
I‘m buying more tomorrow.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 12:59 PM
Premium
Comments (4.28K)
I would’ve waited until earnings first, but totally understand your lack of confidence. I own very little shares, so I don’t have dead money issues. Looking to go fishing deeper into the ocean.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 12:47 PM
Comments (8.07K)
Interesting. I was studying PYPL in the past few days and think that by all appearances it looks highly undervalued, and consider it possible that it will massively outperform because it's way oversold, but I decided to take a pass because I just think it's beyond my abilities to discern which companies will survive these payment providers' fierce competition.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 1:05 PM
Premium
Comments (4.28K)
@thirdcamper
Very valid concern about the future of this company. They still have so much cash though. Still the largest payment processor in the world with 44% market share. 426 million active accounts. Waiting for ER to find out what’s going on.
m
mph7
Today, 12:41 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13)
If it's time to say farewell, shouldn't you have downgraded it to Sell?
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 12:37 PM
Premium
Comments (1.28K)
@Victor Dergunov @Steven Fiorillo @Julian Lin nice write this has been katastrof stk the pypl @JR Research
