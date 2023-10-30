Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel: Why You Shouldn't Miss Buying This Comeback King

Oct. 30, 2023 8:30 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)SOXX1 Comment
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intel stock has stunned the perma-bears as it has outperformed its semiconductor peers since May 2023.
  • The company's robust Q3 earnings and solid forward guidance corroborate the market's confidence that the worst in INTC is likely over.
  • Intel's attempt to regain process leadership against TSMC remains on track, as it secured commitments from three foundry customers for Intel 18A.
  • I explain why the cyclical upswing in the industry should lift Intel's fortunes. However, competition against AMD and Nvidia at the data center level is still expected to be intense.
  • I argue why the risk/reward profile in INTC remains favorable at the current levels. It's time for semiconductor investors to pay close attention to the comeback King.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

San Jose International Airport Terminal Building

hapabapa

I last updated Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) investors in mid-August 2023, urging them to capitalize on its pullback to add more shares, as I shared that Intel is "making a comeback against all odds." Since I

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.1K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD, INTC, TSM, MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

pje_123 profile picture
pje_123
Today, 9:03 AM
Premium
Comments (741)
Who can say with certainty that 'the bottom is in' for Intel? And the competition from AMD, NVDA, TSM, etc. is excellent. BTW, I am long all of these tickers!

However, I side with the author's sentiment, especially the buy rating in the low $30s and remain confident Intel will execute it node roadmap and grow IFS hand over fist. Yup, there is room for error, but Intel management is coming through thus far. Long Intel with low $20s basis.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INTC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.