Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Linde Q3: Stellar Execution Despite Macro Weakness; $15 Billion Of New Buybacks Announced

Oct. 30, 2023 2:59 AM ETLinde plc (LIN)
White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
99 Followers

Summary

  • On October 26, 2023, Linde released Q3 results with sales missing street consensus and down 7% YoY due to diminishing cost pass-through effects and a weak macro environment.
  • Adjusting for cost pass-through and FX effects, underlying sales were up 3% YoY, driven by pricing and favorable mix, leading to a 550bps operating margin expansion vs. Q3 2022.
  • Performance in EMEA was particularly strong with 820bps YoY margin expansion, cutting down the legacy EMEA/APAC assets margin gap vs. Americas segment to 1.3%.
  • Prior to the results management also announced a new $15 billion buyback program which, together with the remaining authorized $2 billion, could retire up to 9.4% of the total outstanding shares.
  • I reiterate my Buy rating and update my DCF model to calculate a target price of $442 per share, up 6.5%.

Hydrogen renewable energy production pipeline - hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility

audioundwerbung

I have recently initiated coverage of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in which I described my general thesis behind the company (Linde: Best Of Breed Defensive Growth Plus Hydrogen Upside Make It A Buy) and outlined some

This article was written by

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
99 Followers
Finance Professional with strong Interest in Markets and Macro focusing on Long-Only Large Cap Growth at a Reasonable Price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LIN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.