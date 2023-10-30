tadamichi

Inversion Cycle

Investors may review the previous study's findings of yield curve inversion analytics, where the average outcome of the historical yield curve inversions were analyzed and decoded in depth. Let's point out that 2022 November was the 9th time the 10-year and the 3-month U.S. Treasury yields inverted since at least 1955 (whereas the 10-year yield is below the 3-month market yield). As this phenomena has a near perfect track record to forecast economic and financial downturns, let's consider a yield curve inversion a cycle. For investors to position correctly for the coming period, it is important to understand where we are in the inversion cycles and what is the most likely outcome. In order to project markets and the economy, the average outcome of the previous inversion cycles was projected for current market prices and the economy.

10 YEAR & 3 MONTH YIELD CURVE INVERSION (TRADINGVIEW)

The average outcome of the inversion cycle shows us that equity markets starts falling 4-month prior of inversion and only bottoms out in the 31st months after. The 10-year yield is on average on a sharp rise for 24-month prior to inversion, with slightly declining until 8 months after. However, the top in the 10-year yield is only set after a 3-month sharp rise from the 9th to 11th month after the 10-year and 3-month yields invert. On average, the 10-year yields collapse from the 16th to the 19th-month period and by that time it reaches the levels 9 months before, the inversion happened. FED Funds rate are on a sharp rise as well before the curve inverts, and the top of the policy rate on average is at the 14th-month after inversion. From the 14th month to the 20th month after inversion, the policy rate collapses and tests back the levels of 6 month prior to inversion. The real economic growth starts slowing 4 months prior to the inversion, and on average, it is decelerating until 28 months after inversion, bottoming out 6% lower compared to the inversion point. Note that deceleration does not equal contraction, the inversion analytics revealed that the real economy enters negative growth from the 18th month and contracts until the 31st month.

AVERAGE OUTCOME OF 10Y3M INVERSION CYCLE (FRED)

Market & Economic Projections

On average, both the cyclical economic growth, FED rates and the 10-year yield is supposed to start decline sharply in 2024 Q2, whereas 2024 April and May is being the 16th and 17th month after the 2022 November inversion. As 50% of the average data sample builds on structurally rising rates and inflation, the average inversion outcome indicates a sharp turnaround in the FED policy rate in the 24th month. If the current inversion cycle will be deflationary, then central bank rate is less likely to readjust higher from the 24th month due to the mass debt maturities and refinancing period starts in 2024 and lasts until 2027. However, if inflation appears to be structural and re-accelerating, it is more likely that the FED would have to engage in rate rises again, even after cutting them heavily.

The 10-year yield should test the levels of 9 month prior to inversion by the 19th month after, which would mean the 2022 February levels of below 2% by 2024 July. In the same period FED Funds rate should fall to 1.5%.

GROWTH,RATES, SP500 PROJECTIONS (TRADINGVIEW)

Equity markets appears to have been pricing longer-term rate projections since the end of 2021. As the 10-year yield rose in 2022 the markets sold off, then when the yield stabilized around the 3.5-4 % range for a sustained period, it supported the SP500 to grow. Since the end of July, the 10-year yield has broken out upwards from its 4% range top and rose sharply to 5%. (10-year move is consistent with the average inversion outcome). This move in longer term yields caused the SP500's ongoing correction since the end of July. As the 10-year yield has been tracking the average inversion outcome, statistically, we should expect it to decline to the previous range top of 4% in the coming 2 months (from the 11th month (23 October) to the 13th month (23 December)).

If longer term will decline indeed, then it would support the SP500 to retest the 2023 July highs or even all-time high is a possibility by year-end. The data suggest that yields will start rising again from the 13th month to the 16th month, and almost retesting the cycle high. That suggest the SP500 starts falling from 24 January till 24 March on higher rate outlook. Note, that if the war in the current Middle East crisis escalates to a much more serious and wider confrontation, the SP500 could start falling earlier than year end, on geopolitical risks even with declining yields.

As the economy enters contraction in the 17th month, the equity market would likely go through a regime shift, whereas the economic growth is the primary concern, and even with falling rates and yields the SP500 is falling as well. This is in line with a huge miss on the double digit earnings growth expectation currently priced in for 2024. Note that as the average inversion data builds heavily on inflationary periods, the rebound in the Fed tightening due to structural inflation the equity market weakens further during the second tightening after initial rebound.

On average the SP500 bottoms out 32 months after inversion, and declines to the level of 24th-month prior of inversion. That would put the SP500 back to 2020 November levels of 3250 by 2025 July. If the current cycle end turns out to be deflationary, then the FED is less likely to engage in a second hiking cycle, which could make the SP500 bottom out earlier. However, if inflation appears to be structural, then the FED might very well have to hike rates again, which could delay the weakness in equity markets as the average outcome projects.

Also, keep an eye on the government goes too far in supporting the system during the next significant downturn, as it could push deficits and debt to levels where market will start pricing credit risk. That could make the 10-year yield reverse sharply after the heavy decline, even if inflation isn't structural.

EQUITY MARKET & RATE PROJECTION (TRADINGVIEW)

The inversion data suggest that economic growth supposed to enter negative real growth around 2024 May and contracts 6% while bottoms out in 2025 March (24th month). As the cyclical economic data has been initially slowing but has stabilized and has slightly rebounded recently from 1% to 1.5% YoY growth rate, it helped the equity markets rise on stabilizing longer-term yields. However, as the economic contraction begins in 2024 May, the market will be forced to start focusing on the earnings outlook, and also rise in defaults and risk aversion can be reasonably expected.

EQUITY MARKET & GROWTH PROJECTION (TRADINGVIEW)

The sharp and heavy Fed rate cuts and 10 year yield declines is in part can be associated with the economy entering recession as well as other financial system stability related conditions.

GROWTH AND RATES PROJECTIONS (TRADINGVIEW)

Portfolio Strategy & Trading Setup

Based on the economic and market projections, the following portfolio allocation should be applied:

2023 Oct - 2023 Year End: Long 10 year T-Note, Long SP500

2024 Jan - 2024 March: Short 10-year T-Note, Short SP500

2024 April - 2024 June: Long 10-year T-Note, Short SP500

2024 July - 2025 July: Short 10-year T-Note, Short SP500

The biggest returns appears to be on the long position in the 10-year treasury from 2024 March to 2024 July, and the short position on the SP500 from 2024 January - 2025 July.

Note that the portfolio strategy should be adjusted for outcomes of inflation/deflation and geopolitical developments, as these factors can modify greatly the current cycle compared to the historical average. Other risk factors such as the U.S. Government debt and deficit conditions after their response to the next downturn and the mass debt maturity and refinancing wall of the 2024-2027 should be taken to consideration as well.