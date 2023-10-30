Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Portfolio Strategy For Inversion Cycle Suggests Buy 10-Year Treasuries And Sell S&P 500 In 2024 Q1

Oct. 30, 2023 3:14 AM ETiShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), SP500, SPY, TLT
Adam Vincze profile picture
Adam Vincze
156 Followers

Summary

  • Analytics suggests negative real growth and heavy decline in rates from 2024Q2.
  • Equity markets may retest cycle high by year end on dropping yields, then weakness can be expected from 24Q1-Q2 due to economic contraction.
  • Bottom in longer-term treasuries is around the corner, suggests significant upside until 2024Q3.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

Inversion Cycle

Investors may review the previous study's findings of yield curve inversion analytics, where the average outcome of the historical yield curve inversions were analyzed and decoded in depth. Let's point out that 2022 November was the 9th

This article was written by

Adam Vincze profile picture
Adam Vincze
156 Followers
Having worked in a BIG 4 firm on audit and traded FX for a London based proprietary firm, I moved to personal wealth management for a multinational European bank. My areas of coverage includes global foreign exchange ,treasury and credit markets, as well as macroeconomics and banking.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IEF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IEF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
IEF
--
TLT
--
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.