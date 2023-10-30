Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: Buy This AI-Driven Company On The Post-Earnings Dip

Oct. 30, 2023
Star Investments
Summary

  • Alphabet beats revenue and earnings estimates, but cloud revenue disappoints.
  • Alphabet has a significant advantage in AI and has the financial resources to invest in AI at a rapid pace.
  • The company is infusing AI into all its products, including Search, Workspace, Maps, YouTube, and Google Cloud Platform.
  • The stock dropped post-earnings, allowing savvy investors to buy on the dip.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings on October 24, 2023, soundly beating analysts' consensus revenue and earnings estimates, driven by strong advertising and YouTube results. However, investors were disappointed in the company's cloud business results. Investors reacted by

Star Investments
