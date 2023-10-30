Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cassava Sciences: My Bullish Take On Biomarkers And CTAD Data

Oct. 30, 2023 3:30 AM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)1 Comment
E. Roudasev profile picture
E. Roudasev
1.65K Followers

Summary

  • Cassava Sciences' stock is highly disputed due to conflicting opinions on the science behind its drug candidate, but outside research supports its apparent drug effect.
  • Biomarkers show strong reductions in patients treated with simufilam, indicating potential efficacy in Alzheimer's disease.
  • The reduction of NfL values over six months is similar to what led to the accelerated approval of Qalsody for ALS.
  • Phase 3 trial data, including cognitive maintenance study results, will determine the drug's overall efficacy and potential for approval.

Young male chemist examining medical sample through a microscope in laboratory.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The bears and the bulls both have had their way with the stock of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) and probably will continue to do so going forward. The original science surrounding its drug candidate is disputed, though meanwhile outside institutions and

This article was written by

E. Roudasev profile picture
E. Roudasev
1.65K Followers
I am working in the financial sector. My areas of interest are technology, biotech, pharmaceutical companies, banks and a bit of shipping when an actionable trade passes on my radar.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIVI, INMB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

D
Dizzydad2
Today, 3:53 AM
Premium
Comments (70)
Thank you for a very thoughtful article. Your trepidation to enter this arena, both as an analyst and as an investor, is understandable.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SAVA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAVA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAVA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.