PacWest: No Clear Path To Profitability As NIM Plummets Without Improving Deposits

Oct. 30, 2023 4:12 AM ETPacWest Bancorp (PACW)BANC
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.9K Followers

Summary

  • PacWest faces significant challenges in the banking industry, with declining earnings and negative income due to higher deposit borrowing costs.
  • The bank struggles to maintain deposits and net interest income, leading to deposit outflows and potentially discounted loan sales.
  • The deterioration of the US property market, particularly in California, poses additional risks to PacWest's loan book because it is highly exposed to that market.
  • The merger of PacWest and Banc of California is not large enough to save the bank, particularly considering it will not materially improve its loan diversity.
  • PacWest trades around 57% below its tangible common equity value but is not necessarily undervalued due to growing loan loss risks and likely chronically negative income.

PacWest Bank Shares Tumble, The Latest Bank To Become Ensnared In Banking Sector"s Crisis

David McNew/Getty Images News

PacWest (NASDAQ:PACW) is one of the most critical regional bank stocks today. It is among those which have been pulled down by the various strains on the banking industry today. For most of 2023, it has been

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

