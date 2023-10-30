Small-Caps Broke October 2022 Lows - The S&P 500 And NASDAQ Can Too
Summary
- The stock market may be in a crash, and the flight-to-safety trade could be here.
- I believe that the pre-election year cycle playbook does not accurately predict market behavior this year.
- I warn of a potential credit event and emphasize the need to consider multiple data points to assess market recovery.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth. - Arthur Conan Doyle
We having fun yet?
Last week I argued here on Seeking Alpha that we may be in a stock market crash, and on X have been very vocal that the flight-to-safety trade is finally here as we enter a risk-off juncture. I will continue to say this until it sticks – we were never in a “new bull market” as everyone got fooled by idiosyncratic risk driving large-cap averages.
“Why stressed it’s just a 10% correction and now we rally! Seasonality is favorable!”
Stop.
Nothing this year in terms of the vast majority of stocks has followed the pre-election year cycle playbook. To think seasonality must drive markets seemingly ignores what happened in late 2018, and what happened just last year when we had the 5th worst December in history. While I am a believer in seasonality broadly, it’s just one data point to consider. Multiple other data points must be taken into account to really get a sense of the likelihood of markets recovering, or of a tail event happening.
I really do think people forget that what we are seeing here is usually what you see prior to a big trap door opening up, and right now.
I have continuously argued that a credit event ends the bear market. Treasuries were Phase 1 of it. Phase 2 is corporate credit spreads blowing out, which my intermarket work suggests has a high probability of happening imminently. If you think this can’t happen because of “seasonality,” you’re wrong. Which brings me to the title of the piece.
You really think it’s impossible to break the October lows of last year in the NASDAQ and S&P 500 when small-caps just did?
Multiple signals are saying risk-off early, including Treasuries themselves which finally started acting like the risk-off proxy that has been my source of pain for my own public rules-based strategies. And if you haven’t noticed, Gold had another monster week. That’s not some momentum trade. That’s fear. That’s risk-off. That’s money being worried about some kind of tail event in the short-term happening to stocks.
You really think it’s impossible for the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to go roundtrip and break the October lows just because of stocks like Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, and Tesla? You do realize the valuation metrics are absurd, right? Apple with a P/E of 28, Nvidia with a P/E of 98, Amazon with a P/E of 67. Tesla with a P/E of 66. Why in the world is someone called a “doomer” or a “perma-bear” when everything internally in the market is saying the same thing? How is it that “hope is not a strategy” when a select number of large-cap stocks have had significant P/E expansion as we enter a potential credit crisis?
Maybe I’m wrong here, but I continue to stress short-term conditions are ugly, and no one is prepared for what could be unfolding. The Fed overtightened, complacency remains immense, and everyone was fooled by the AI narrative against severe deterioration beneath the market’s surface.
I will not relent.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Your ability to stick to a strategy matters more than the strategy itself.
The Lead-Lag Report is designed to help you stick to your goals through deep intermarket analysis. My research produces a weekly report that will give you an edge in reading the market for your asset allocation decisions.
You'll get short, intermediate, and long-term ideas built off of the four award winning white papers I co-authored on generating alpha and predicting stock market corrections.
Interested? Ignore fake news and get real market analysis. Try a two week free trial here and get The Lead-Lag Report today.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and the positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments