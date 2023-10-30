Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LG Chemical Co., Ltd. (LGCLF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 30, 2023 4:59 AM ETLG Chemical Co., Ltd. (LGCLF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.14K Followers

LG Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:LGCLF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hyun-suk Yoon - Head, Investor Relations

Dong Seok Cha - Chief Financial Officer

Young Suk Lee - Business Planning

Kide Young - Petrochemicals

Hyun Suk Lee - Advanced Materials

So-Hee Yoon - Life Sciences

Conference Call Participants

Simon Lee - Macquarie

Parsley Ong - JPMorgan

Oscar Yee - Citi

Hyun-suk Yoon

Good afternoon. We will now start LG Chem's 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This is Hyun-suk Yoon, Head of IR at LG Chem. Thank you for taking an interest in LG Chem and joining this call despite your busy schedules. We will begin with a brief introduction of 2023 Q3 earnings performance, followed by the CFO presentation highlighting the company's earnings results and then a Q&A session. The presentations will be interpreted simultaneously, while the Q&A will be interpreted consecutively. The material presented during this call can be viewed by those with web access. It is also available for download from our corporate website.

Let's begin today's call with the introduction of the management team. We have CFO, Dong Seok Cha; Young Suk Lee from Business Planning; Kide Young [ph] from Petrochemicals; Hyun Suk Lee [ph] from Advanced Materials; and So-Hee Yoon [ph] from Life Sciences.

Let's begin with the business performance. On Page 3, consolidated Q3 sales and P&L. Q3 sales fell slightly Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q at KRW 13,495 trillion. Operating profit increased Q-o-Q at KRW 860 billion, and OP margin was 6.4%, thanks to the turnaround in Petrochem business and increased earnings by Energy Solutions.

Next, Page 4 is our consolidated financial status. As of the end of the third quarter 2023, assets were KRW 77,500 trillion, liabilities were around JPY 36 trillion and capital was around KRW 41,400 trillion. While the debt

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

More on LGCLF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.