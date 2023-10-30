whitemay

HSBC delivered a strong set of Q3 results, despite missing analyst consensus estimates on earnings. During the September quarter, the largest U.K. bank achieved a 40% year-over-year growth in revenue and a >100% jump in pre-tax profits. What's even more notable for investors is that, on the backdrop of strong earnings, HSBC has announced a new share buyback program worth $3 billion. The new capital distribution outlook effectively brings HSBC's TTM equity distributions for investors to $15 billion (annualized), suggesting a ~11% yield on the banks' ~$140 billion market capitalization.

Looking ahead, HSBC management continues to see mid-teens Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) and a 50% earnings payout ratio. Modelling these numbers would suggest a continuation of a 10% yield going into 2024, a payout thesis that would also be supported by HSBC's 14.9% CET1 ratio. Overall, given a leading global business presence, strong earnings track record, substantial returns to shareholders, and a relatively low valuation of close to 5x 2024 consensus P/E, I am rating HSBC stock with a "Strong Buy".

For context, HSBC stock has strongly outperformed the market recently. For the trailing twelve months, HSBC stock is up about 41%, compared to a gain of 8% for both the S&P 500 (SP500) and banking industry leader JPMorgan (JPM).

Seeking Alpha

Strong Q3 Confirms Best In Class Earnings Power

In the third quarter of 2023, HSBC continued to leverage the impact of a favorable interest rate environment and a robust operational framework: Over the period from June to September, the bank generated about $16.2 billion in total revenues, a robust YoY growth of 16% compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Although the topline growth in the mid-teens is considerable, HSBC's revenue performance missed consensus estimates by about $500 million, as indicated by estimates collected on Refinitiv.

In terms of profitability, HSBC reported a pre-tax quarterly profit of $7.7 billion, a YoY surge in profitability of 148%. Now, while analyst consensus expected earnings to be about $200-300 million higher, investors should consider that HSBC's profitability metrics continue to be best-in-class (especially for European peers). In the third quarter of 2023, HSBC achieved an annualized post-tax return on tangible shareholders' equity of 19.7%, significantly exceeding the industry median of 11-12%. The bank also maintained a cost-to-income ratio of 62%, approximately consistent with the previous year, despite inflation pressures.

HSBC Q3 reporting

HSBC's strong Q3 results highlight a discrepancy of how the U.K. bank is performing and what markets are pricing, at 5x P/E. The argument I would like to make is that investors are excessively pricing industry-related concerns on credit cycle headwinds and deposit migration fears while underappreciating the bank's idiosyncratic earnings power.

Investors should consider that HSBC has lost only a net $2 million of deposits over the last 12 months, while the bank's net interest income margin moved from 151 basis points in Q3 2022, to 170 basis points in Q3 2023. Meanwhile, HSBC management is not concerned about credit write-downs - confidence that is broadly reiterated by other U.S. and European banks. Looking ahead, HSBC's Expected Credit Loss (ECL) charges are projected to be around 40 basis points of average gross loans in 2023. This is in line with the HSBC's long-term guidance of ECL charges falling within the range of 30 to 40 basis points.

HSBC Q3 reporting

Outlook - As Good As It Gets

Referencing HSBC's strong Q3 and trailing nine-month performance, I point out that HSBC offers a strong investment proposition in the European banking sector, providing impressive profitability and industry-leading capital distribution plans.

Anchored on a favorable rates, deposit beta, and credit environment, HSBC distributed $12.2 billion worth of capital to investors during the past twelve months, $3.9 billion in the form of share repurchases and $8.3 billion in the form of dividends. Together with Q3 reporting, HSBC now added another $3 billion worth of share repurchases to the bank's distribution plan, suggesting the bank may close FY 2023 with a >10% equity yield.

For 2024 I see a similar payout yield: As part of the bank's financial objectives for 2023 and 2024, management projects a mid-teens Return on Average Tangible Equity for both years; which would suggest about $24-28 billion of pre-tax profits for 2024. With HSBC's earnings payout target ratio of 50%, it is easy to do the math and show that a 10% equity yield may be expected for 2024. Regarding capital management, the organization intends to maintain its CET1 ratio within the medium-term target range of 14% to 14.5%, a level that has been met already in Q3 2023 (at 14.9% CET1).

Valuation Too Cheap To Ignore

HSBC stock is currently trading too cheap to ignore, priced at a steep discount to the industry. According to data collected by Seeking Alpha, HSBC is currently quoted at a P/E of 5.4x on consensus 2024 earnings. This suggests close to a 60% upside when betting on a correction of the suggested 39% undervaluation versus the sector.

Seeking Alpha

If an investor takes the dividend yield as a benchmark for valuation, then HSBC stock would see a reasonably 42% upside, on a 5.9% dividend yield versus 4.13% for the sector.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, I would say that about a 40-60% upside for HSBC would be reasonable, also considering that the industry benchmark, the banking sector, is trading at cheap valuation levels.

Downside Looks Manageable

I strongly hold the belief that investments in banks are less risky than what market sentiment and valuation levels suggest. However, it's essential to acknowledge that there is still an elevated tail risk for the financial services industry, especially for banks who take risks onto their balance sheets. This means that under extremely severe financial distress, HSBC's financial stability could face significant pressure, reminiscent of the challenges experienced during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

More broadly, it is crucial for banks to recognize that their fundamentals are susceptible to economic downturns and fluctuations in interest rates. Additionally, various challenges, including credit and loan risks, as well as operational issues like compliance, can act as catalysts, revealing vulnerabilities that might only surface in an economic recession. That being said, HSBC's robust CET1 ratio at 14.9%, paired with broad geographical diversification, should ease investors' concern about the unforeseeable downside.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, HSBC's recent strong performance in Q3, despite narrowly missing analyst consensus estimates on earnings, highlights its resilience and attractiveness to investors. The bank achieved strong year-over-year growth in revenue, exceeding 40%, and an impressive pre-tax profit increase of over 100%. What's particularly enticing for investors is the bank's earnings power in combination with shareholder payouts, contributing to a total equity distribution of $15 billion on an annualized basis (an implied 11% yield on the bank's market capitalization of around $140 billion).

Looking forward, HSBC's management maintains confidence in its mid-teens Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) and a 50% earnings payout ratio. This outlook suggests the potential for a continued 10% yield into 2024, further supported by HSBC's robust 14.9% CET1 ratio. With its global presence, strong earnings track record, generous returns to shareholders, and a relatively low valuation, around 5x the 2024 consensus P/E, I would recommend a "Strong Buy" rating for HSBC stock.