Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HSBC: ~10% Yield May Be The New Normal

Oct. 30, 2023 6:39 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.58K Followers

Summary

  • HSBC reports strong Q3 results with a 40% YoY growth in revenue and over 100% jump in pre-tax profits.
  • The bank announced a new share buyback program worth $3 billion, bringing its TTM equity distributions to $15 billion.
  • HSBC's stock is rated as a "Strong Buy" due to its strong earnings, substantial returns to shareholders, and low valuation.

HSBC Bank signs

whitemay

HSBC delivered a strong set of Q3 results, despite missing analyst consensus estimates on earnings. During the September quarter, the largest U.K. bank achieved a 40% year-over-year growth in revenue and a >100% jump in pre-tax profits. What's even more notable for investors is that, on the backdrop

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.58K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is market commentary only; not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HSBC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HSBC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSBC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.