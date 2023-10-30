Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TotalEnergies: Energy Prices And Russia Drag On Earnings, But Still Decent Company

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TotalEnergies' Q3 2023 earnings results were mixed, beating revenue expectations but missing earnings expectations.
  • The company's revenues were down compared to the prior year quarter due to lower energy prices and adverse impacts from the Russian sanctions on production.
  • TotalEnergies' financial structure remains strong, with a relatively low debt load and stable net interest expenses.
  • The company is easily able to cover its dividends out of free cash flow.
  • The company is currently trading at a very attractive discount to its earnings per share growth.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, European energy supermajor TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) announced its third quarter 2023 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed, as TotalEnergies managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of revenue

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.38K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long various energy-related funds that may hold positions in any stock mentioned in this article. I exercise no control over the contents of these funds and their positions may change at any time without my knowledge. This article was originally released to Energy Profits in Dividends Basic and Full subscribers on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Subscribers have had since that time to act upon it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

C
CK Asia
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (830)
Hmmm... according to this article, "TotalEnergies' Q3 2023 earnings results were mixed, beating revenue expectations but missing earnings expectations."

According to reality, TotalEnergies SE TTE reported third-quarter 2023 operating earnings of $2.63 (€2.41) per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 by 5.2%.

Totalenergies beat on revenue AND on earnings. Not sure how much confidence I can have in the rest of this article if you miss something as fundamental as that.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TTE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTE
--
TTFNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.