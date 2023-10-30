Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fed Meeting, Apple Earnings And An Oversold Stock Market

Summary

  • Looking at the fed funds probability picture, it’s clear the Fed / FOMC is on hold for now.
  • I also think investors have to look at yields at the longer end of the curve, as there are some signs of the US economy weakening.
  • Apple’s revenue has slowed (depending on where and how the December fiscal Q1 ’24 quarter turns out) but that deserves a longer look.

The first bar chart is the fed funds probability for Wednesday’s 11/1/23 FOMC meeting and what it’s telling readers is that there is a 99% chance that the FOMC will maintain the current fed funds rate of 5.25% – 5.50% for

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

