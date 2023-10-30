Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wall Street Breakfast: Fiscal Health

Oct. 30, 2023 7:30 AM ET14 Comments
Getty Images

Survey Monday

What is the most realistic way to immediately address the U.S. budget deficit?

· Steep spending cuts across the board
· Reforms to government insurance programs
· New types of taxes on consumption
· Changing the tax code/limiting deductions
· Raising the retirement age
· No need to worry about the federal deficit

Take the survey here and don't forget to share your thoughts in the WSB comments section.

Need more info? Come back to the survey after reading the top story below.

Fiscal health

This week's FOMC announcement on interest rates would typically be the big-name event for investors, but not this time around. While a Fed hike in December is up for debate, no one expects the central bank to raise rates this week, especially given recent economic data, tightening financial conditions, the cautious tone of policymakers and global geopolitical uncertainty. Instead of the FOMC decision, another headline on Wednesday will draw the attention of the market as the U.S. struggles with a big debt problem and climbing yields that continue to make servicing that debt more expensive.

Refunding announcement: To satisfy the federal government's borrowing needs, the U.S. Treasury Department sells many types of bonds that span popular 2-year (US2Y), 10-year (US10Y) and 30-year (US30Y) securities, floating-rate notes, inflation-linked bonds and other types of debt with differing maturities. Every quarter, the Treasury details its menu of debt that it plans on issuing, in what is known as its "quarterly refunding" statement. Investors have recently taken a renewed interest in the announcement, given the volatility in the Treasury market and what it means for other sectors of investment and the broader economy.

Heavy borrowing by the Treasury has been a big factor behind the recent run-up in long-term yields, which last week hit their highest levels since the financial crisis in 2007. Other types of spending and tax-revenue shortfalls have also added to the national debt, which doubled in the fiscal year through September and now stands at nearly $34T. The Fed's most aggressive tightening of monetary policy in decades has prompted further worries over the amount of borrowing, with Fitch stripping the U.S. of its AAA sovereign rating before the last Treasury refunding announcement in August, citing factors like an expected fiscal deterioration and growing debt burden.

Issuance composition: Supply and demand will be in focus during this week's refunding announcement given the recent volatility in the Treasury market. Will longer-term debt sales be ramped up to fund a widening federal deficit, or will there be a greater reliance on short-term bills due to the recent surge in yields? On the demand side, Treasuries remain one of the safest plays on the planet, but the auctions have become increasingly reliant on hedge, pension and mutual funds to scoop up large quantities of bonds, as foreign governments and U.S. banks reduce their purchases (including the Federal Reserve). Take the WSB survey.

Auto mess

After recently ratifying a new three-year labor contract with General Motors (GM) and Ford (F), Canadian labor union Unifor said more than 8,200 workers have gone on strike at Stellantis' (STLA) facilities in Canada as negotiators failed to reach an agreement before Sunday's midnight strike deadline. The walkouts in Canada come close on the heels of Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union in the U.S. reaching a tentative deal to put an end to a strike that began in September. Ford may also see its American labor woes end soon, with local UAW leaders approving its record tentative deal, but GM is still under pressure as the UAW expanded its strike to the firm's Tennessee engine factory, its largest facility in North America.

In the crosshairs

Truist analyst Neal Dingmann has listed three potential oil and gas acquisition targets with "very good" inventory as consolidation continues in the energy sector. His predictions come as ConocoPhillips (COP) is considering a takeover bid for privately-held Permian Basin oil producer CrownRock, while Devon Energy (DVN) is also exploring a similar offer. "You have a host of large independents that potentially would like to get bigger and add more inventory," said Dingmann, highlighting some additional suitors. He also prefers Exxon’s (XOM) deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) over Chevron's (CVX) Hess Corp. (HES) takeover, which he called "kind of odd." (11 comments)

Scary fast

Apple (AAPL) is set to unveil a new version of its Mac computer tonight at its “Scary Fast” event, a nod to Halloween. The segment represents about 10% of Apple’s yearly revenue, and the event will likely see refreshed MacBook Pro laptops and iMac desktops with Apple’s first M3 3-nanometer processors, which are expected to be more powerful than its M2 line. Apple's Macs have been facing increased competition for performance power, in the wake of Qualcomm's (QCOM) new CPU, and Nvidia's (NVDA) Arm (ARM)-based PC chips. Apple will also post Q4 results on Thursday, the first earnings report since the launch of the iPhone 15, which is not faring well commercially. (61 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -1%. Hong Kong flat. China +0.1%. India +0.5%.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.8%. Paris +0.8%. Frankfurt +0.6%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.5%. S&P +0.6%. Nasdaq +0.8%. Crude -1.3% to $84.40. Gold +0.3% to $2,004.60. Bitcoin +1.1% to $34,537.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +4 bps to 4.89%.

Today's Economic Calendar

10:30 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) commits $2B to OpenAI rival Anthropic.

HSBC profit more than triples in Q3; $3B stock buyback planned.

Kazakhstan nationalizes ArcelorMittal (MT) unit after fire at mine.

Evergrande (OTC:EGRNQ) gets last chance to avert liquidation.

Citi explores a Disney (DIS) trade-off: ABC and India for Hulu.

Pharma, PBMs spar over rising drug costs amid public scrutiny.

Pfizer (PFE) to shut two North Carolina facilities due to cost cuts.

Boeing (BA) assessing ransomware threat from Lockbit hackers.

Kazakhstan fears weigh on Chevron; Exxon faces merger skeptics.

Credit card metrics roughly at prepandemic levels - What's ahead?

Correction: Wall Street Breakfast last Friday wrote that "crypto research firms Elliptic and BitOK estimated that Gaza-based terror groups had raised over $130M in crypto since May 2021, including $41M by Hamas and $93M by Palestinian Islamic Jihad." These figures were based on wallets seized by Israel's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing, but Elliptic noted in a statement that in "no way does this mean that PIJ had 'raised' all of these funds or that they even all belonged to PIJ. It is not known what proportion of the funds received by those wallets are directly attributable to PIJ or other terrorist groups."

Comments (14)

t
tmow
Today, 9:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.67K)
Re the survey, I wish one of the choices was "Eliminate benefits to non-citizens." The costs of healthcare, education, housing, etc. is extraordinary and growing everyday. Since the expenditures come from many different agencies, people don't realize the total costs. Walk into any maternity ward in a major city, and you will see that about 50% of the babies are to non-citizens (the chilodren later attend schools and require ESL aides). I love kids, and love immigrants, but immediate freebies are no good IMO.
GF1010 profile picture
GF1010
Today, 9:21 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3)
Regarding the deficit. The solutions presented all idea seem to come from the vantage point of "lack." Has everyone forgotten you can also grow your way out of deficits? More growth, more productivity, better living solutions, more efficient use of resources would go along way imo. Instead of seeing a problem through a lens of lack and trying to take from someone on the outside try to think about bringing forth the best within the economy and supporting people and companies to bring their best to solve the problem. Larger discussion...
DavyJ profile picture
DavyJ
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (811)
Take Social Security out of the budget completely, both expenditures AND contributions.

The effect on the budget deficit? Pretty close to nil. Some years it provides a surplus for the budget. Some years its a drag.

Its time to stop blaming Social Security for the deficit! Sure it has its own problems but they could be easily fixed if your representatives would address them.

Make it a stand alone program.
deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (25.11K)
Survey Monday kicks off another week. I have no thoughts on the survey.

Always enjoy the early comments on WSB. Good information and discussion.

QFS/GCR do not exist, just to be clear.

While we are clarifying things, there is a difference between investing methods and tools used by investors. Might be worth looking into if you are confused. Going long a stock, shorting a stock, day trading...investing methods. Trading platforms, charts, stock screeners, simulators...tools. There is a difference, of course.

“The true investor welcomes volatility.”
Warren Buffett

More later-

Have a great day everyone.
j
jc86
Today, 9:01 AM
Investing Group
Comments (117)
Is Ukraine war old news? I haven't seen much news on that war for a while.
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 9:00 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (23.44K)
Here's my survey: pick a colour and investing topic:
docs.google.com/...

🐂Strong premarket.
🐻Bear market rallies are so tedious and unnecessary. It only delays the inevitable.
Eviemm profile picture
Eviemm
Today, 8:36 AM
Premium
Comments (152)
Survey options were inadequate. This is a representative symptom of today's fear of effective solutions by the powers that be. I chose the the last option. But it's not the truth. Of course, we have to deal with the deficit. In many ways. Everybody and every department takes appropriate responsibility. Some departments can be eliminated. As we progress to the future, antiquated functions and positions should be reviewed and eliminated. Others streamlined. Right now, we are just blindly adding on. Anybody ready?
s
sdavid04191
Today, 8:36 AM
Comments (4.43K)
I couldn't pick just 1 thing from this week's list. Any solution will require a combination of all of the above and then some. Our partisan 2 party system has created this problem as voters always want more than they can afford. Each party wants to do things their own way and there is very little room for compromise. With Career Politicians the number one thing they want to do is raise money for their reelection campaign. Actually doing their job is secondary and can always be kick the canned down the road.
HootieTreads profile picture
HootieTreads
Today, 8:25 AM
Premium
Comments (1.27K)
I’m a 35 year old healthcare worker who is “Age 40” according to the CNBC retirement calculator. I say- don’t do a damn thing about the deficit. All my life I’ve been jerked around by your interest rate and spending games. Now that I am on the other side of the coin it is me that the government needs and not the other way around.

I am capable of learning languages, holding gold, cash, crypto, stocks, bonds, homes, w/e. Your blood pressure is your blood pressure it doesn’t matter how many millions or billions of dollars you have behind it. So keep doing what you are doing with your deficits as it makes no difference to me. Keep taking that sick dope America that you are hooked on.

I hate to say that your misery is my profit but in healthcare it could be 100% true. But I was raised to be emphatic and responsible. “Eat what you want but eat what you take” was my great-aunt’s favorite phrase.

So for now I will enjoy my time as a private citizen. I played the “rah-rah-sis-boom-bah go team” game during ZIRP & covid. And now we are back to our regularly scheduled program. Good luck getting yours and happy investing (and go see your doctor if you haven’t in awhile).
P
Phil Dumfee
Today, 8:36 AM
Premium
Comments (12.35K)
@HootieTreads You should be a used car salesman not in healthcare.
HootieTreads profile picture
HootieTreads
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (1.27K)
@Phil Dumfee Open wide here comes your nasty tasting medicine!
Consideration profile picture
Consideration
Today, 8:15 AM
Investing Group
Comments (250)
This survey has very general “options”. Why decrease spending across the board when defense is always above what the pentagon requests? Why increase consumption taxes when $125MM was just reclaimed from the ultra wealthy with new IRS resources. Why increase the retirement age when healthcare costs billed to the government has been proven (by the government) to be massively inflated and single payer healthcare will save billions?
2959 profile picture
2959
Today, 9:05 AM
Premium
Comments (1.84K)
@Consideration Increasing the retirement age? Not me, I will stay retired early, no burden on society here (even though sometimes it feels they are trying to make me one). There will always be "haves and have nots", the incentive to "have" is a good motivator.

Want to fix social security? Eliminate the maximum taxable earnings; "In 2023, the maximum amount of earnings on which you must pay Social Security tax is $160,200."

My bigger concern would be changing the Tax codes for Roth's and IRA/401K's (lowering RMD age, RMD's for Roths, adjusting the RMD calculations, taxing unrealized gains etc.) or changing the capital gains/dividend tax rates, also to include taxing unrealized gains. Personally, I think they should raise the maximum limits on how much can be saved in Roths/401K's since most defined benefits have been eliminated.
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 8:05 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.31K)
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
