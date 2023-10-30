Justin Sullivan

Hewlett Packard ('HP') was founded in 1939 and operated traditionally as a PC manufacturer and diversified to related businesses over the years. In 2015, HP split into two separate companies HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) enabling both companies to be more focused, with HPQ handling PC and related businesses and HPE handling server and related businesses. Having both companies in our portfolio, we analyze them both to examine how they have evolved since the split and which company has emerged stronger.

Which Company Has Better Segments?

We analyze both companies in terms of segment breakdown to understand how diversified or focused each company is.

Diversification

We can see that both companies are diversified with HPE operating 6 segments while HPQ operates 8 segments. From the table below, we can also see that both companies' revenue by geography is almost identical, indicating very similar distribution and marketing channels.

Revenue Breakdown by Geographic Region (Q3 2023 YTD) HPQ HPE Americas 42.7% 42.9% Europe, Middle East and Africa 33.4% 34.9% Asia-Pacific and Japan 23.9% 22.2% Click to enlarge

However, this does not accurately paint a picture of how these companies actually serve the markets. To understand deeper, we reclassified both companies' segments according to GICS classification according to Sectors, Industry Groups, Industries, Sub-industries, and Markets.

As seen above, all segments across both companies are within the Information Technology Sector except for HPE's Financial Services segment. Breaking down to the end markets, HPE's segments consolidate into 5 end markets from 6 segments. HPQ on the other hand sees its 7 segments consolidated down to just 3 end markets (PC, Computer Peripherals, Hardcopy Peripherals). Thus, we believe the splitting of HPQ and HPE resulted in a much more strategic focus for HPQ.

Growth

We recategorized all segment revenue based on the end markets of each company we identified, as below:

HPE Revenue Breakdown ($ mln) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 4-year Average Server 17,491 16,193 14,905 15,070 15,597 Growth % -7.42% -7.95% 1.11% 3.50% -2.69% External Storage 5,054 5,183 4,589 4,678 4,654 Growth % 2.55% -11.46% 1.94% -0.51% -1.87% Enterprise Network Infrastructure 2,997 2,901 2,855 3,292 3,665 Growth % -3.20% -1.59% 15.31% 11.33% 5.46% IT Consulting 1,654 1,285 1,293 1,356 1,254 Growth % -22.31% 0.62% 4.87% -7.52% -6.08% Finance Leasing 3,656 3,573 3,340 3,388 3,326 Growth % -2.27% -6.52% 1.44% -1.83% -2.30% Total 30,852 29,135 26,982 27,784 28,496 Growth % -5.57% -7.39% 2.97% 2.56% -1.86% Click to enlarge

For HPE, its 4-year average growth was just -1.86%. Most of its segments remained flat. Enterprise Network Infrastructure was the only segment with a positive 4-year average growth, but it was not enough to offset the decline of all the other segments.

HPQ Revenue Breakdown ($ mln) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 4-year Average PC 37,661 38,694 38,997 43,359 44,084 Growth % 13.02% 2.74% 0.78% 11.19% 1.67% 4.1% Hardcopy Peripherals 20,805 20,066 17,641 20,128 18,902 Growth % 11.09% -3.55% -12.09% 14.10% -6.09% -1.9% Total 58,470 58,756 56,639 63,487 62,983 Growth 12.34% 0.49% -3.60% 12.09% -0.79% 2.0% Click to enlarge

For HPQ, the company had a 4-year average growth of 2%. This was contributed positively by its PC segment and negatively by its Hardcopy Peripherals (printer) segment. In our previous analysis of HPQ, we already explained the reason for the sluggish growth of the Hardcopy Peripherals market which was due to the general shift from print media to online media.

Outlook

Based on our segment classifications, we obtained the forward outlook of both companies based on the forecasted CAGRs of each market.

Market Forecast CAGR Source HPE % Revenue HPQ % Revenue PC* 3.6% Khaveen Investments N/A 62.3% Hardcopy Peripherals -1.9% Khaveen Investments N/A 30.0% Computer Peripherals** 6.5% Growth Market Reports N/A 7.7% Server 1.1% Khaveen Investments 54.73% N/A External Storage 3.4% IDC 16.33% N/A Enterprise Network Infrastructure 5.3% Precedence Research 12.86% N/A Finance Lease 5.1% Grand View Research 11.67% N/A IT Consulting 5.1% Statista 4.40% N/A Weighted Average CAGR 2.65% 2.18% Click to enlarge

*Estimated based on the PC market size (Statista) multiplied by HP's PC market share ('IDC')

**Estimated by subtracting our HPQ PC revenue estimate from its Personal Systems segment revenue

The weighted average outlooks of both companies do not look very good. HPQ's forecasted growth of 2.18% is worse than HPE's, but not by much. Considering the latest Q3 earnings by both companies, HPE's TTM (Q3) growth of 6% is much better than HPQ's growth of -15.5% over the same period. We are not surprised about HPE's growth as we previously already covered the PC market slowdown. However, we would have thought HPE would also have had negative growth in line with the server market. We found the reason for the strong revenue growth was its Intelligent Edge segment which grew by 40% YoY in YTD 2023.

We believe HPQ's outlook is more grim. While the company highlighted in its latest earnings briefing, for PC "that most of the headwinds are temporary", the picture for the Printing segment was more dire.

We have seen a significant decline of units and it's in the range of 20%. And this clearly will put more pressure on the Print business going forward. It's not a short-term impact. It's really more a medium and long-term impact. - Enrique Lores, President and CEO of HPQ

HPE reiterated its prior FY23 guidance of "4% to 6% revenue growth in constant currency". We believe this is achievable, as it is just slightly higher than our forecast.

Market Dominance Comparison

While HP decided to split its PC and server businesses, their major competitor Dell (PC maker), instead decided to acquire EMC (server maker) in 2016, to consolidate both businesses. Similarly, Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) also has both its PC and server business under the same roof, having acquired IBM's (IBM) server business in 2014, adding to its already established PC business. As such, even though HP has split into two, they face similar competitors in each market they operate in. We analyzed the market positions of HPQ and HPE in their top markets to determine if either company has an edge over their competition.

HPE

IDC, Statista

In the server market, HPE has seen its market share dwindle since 2010. Its share began to decline even more rapidly after the split in 2015, despite establishing H3C, a Chinese JV with Unisplendour Corp. We believe this is due to competition from Chinese server maker Inspur and other ODM manufacturers. Interestingly, both Lenovo and Dell (DELL) who maintained their server business in-house, have managed to maintain their market shares. Despite the US adding Inspur to the export ban list this year, we believe this would not benefit as HPE also announced the sale of H3C this year, which we believe is a result of similar geopolitical pressures.

IDC, StorageNewsletter, Statista

In the External Storage market, HPE has maintained its market share, but so has Dell (which has a 3x larger market share). We expect Dell to remain the market leader here with HPE maintaining its current share moving forward.

Statista

In the Enterprise Network Infrastructure market, HPE has a higher market share (5%) than Dell but is miles behind market leader Cisco (CSCO) (41%).

HPQ

Gartner, VentureBeat, HardwareZone, MacRumors, GizChina, Statista

In the PC market, the top layers have gained over the years at the expense of smaller manufacturers. The top 3 PC makers (Lenovo, HP, Dell) now control 62% of the market. All 3 have gained market share but have reached a point of stability in recent years.

IDC, Statista

The Hardcopy Peripherals market sees the top 3 players (HP, Canon (OTCPK:CAJPY), Epson (OTCPK:SEKEY)) maintain their shares over the years, but HP clearly dominates with around 37% market share. However, as mentioned earlier, the market has been sluggish due to shifts to online media.

Outlook

We see that HPQ has more dominant and established positions in its main markets compared to HPE. We expect HPQ to maintain its leading market positions in the Hardcopy Peripherals and PC markets. For HPQ, we believe it could maintain market shares in external OEM storage and network infrastructure but could lose market share in the server market due to the intense competition.

Financials Comparison

Margins

Company Data, Khaveen Investments Company Data, Khaveen Investments

As seen from the charts above and the table below, HPE's gross margins are much higher than HPQ's (32.2% vs 19.28%). Interestingly, this advantage disappears as we get to the bottom line, as HPE's EBIT, Net and Free Cash Flow margins are all lower than HPE's.

Profitability Margins (5-year Average) HPQ HPE Gross Margin 19.28% 32.20% EBIT Margin 7.82% 7.19% Net Margin 6.96% 4.79% Free Cash Flow Margin 5.82% 4.61% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

To understand further, we look into the operating margins of each company's segments. For HPE, its top 4 segments all have similar operating margins which are in the mid-teens. For HPQ, the Hardcopy Peripherals (Printing) segment has a high 19.3% margin compared to its other segment despite consisting of just 30% of its revenue.

HPE Segment 2022 Operating Margins Revenue Contribution Weighted Margin Compute 14.2% 43.93% 6.2% Storage 14.7% 16.33% 2.4% Intelligent Edge 15.0% 12.86% 1.9% Financial Services 12.0% 11.67% 1.4% HPC & AI 0.4% 10.80% 0.0% Corporate -7.3% 4.40% -0.3% Total 100.00% 11.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

HPQ Segment Operating Margins 2022 Revenue Contribution Weighted Margin Personal Systems 6.6% 70.0% 4.62% Printing 19.3% 30.0% 5.80% Total 100% 10.05% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

We find HPE's margins more stable given the relatively stable distribution of margins across its business segments, whereas HPQ's margins are more dependent on Printing despite being the smaller segment.

Cash Flow

Company Data, Khaveen Investments Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Looking at the cash flows of the company, we now understand how HPE's gross margin advantage disappears. HPE has a much higher 5-year average capex spend than HPQ ($2.7 bln vs $0.6 bln), despite HPQ's revenue being 2.2x larger than HPE's ($62.9 bln vs $28.5 bln). The higher capex spend is due to the difference in manufacturing approaches of both companies where HPQ outsources the majority (95%) of its production while HPE maintains facilities in-house across the world and has been expanding its footprint, such as the expansion of a manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic for servers.

HPE

Financial Position

Company Data, Khaveen Investments Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Both companies have seen their cash-to-debt ratio fall over the years. Both companies have less than 10 cents of cash for every $1 of debt they hold.

Outlook

While we favor HPQ's business model of outsourcing production that allows the company to be asset-light with much lower capex and this translates favorably to its free cash flow margins, we believe HPE's margin mix is more stable and could allow for more margin expansion compared to HPQ. HPE highlighted it is working on optimizing its cost structure and aims to "reduce structural cost by $1.4 billion", with 40% of these savings expected to be achieved in FY23. For HPQ, we believe that overall company margins could decline as the Printing segment (higher margins) faces more prolonged market weakness than the PC segment (lower margins).

Risk: Competition

As mentioned above, both HPE and HPQ are among the top companies in the server and PC markets respectively. However, we believe both companies could face strong competition from key competitors. In the server market, ODMs such as Foxconn (OTCPK:FXCOF) are benefitting from direct purchases from cloud service providers such as AWS (AMZN), Azure (MSFT), and Google Cloud (GOOG) for data centers instead of traditional server makers according to the IDC. Whereas in the PC market, although the top 3 companies including HP have stabilized in recent years, we believe Apple (AAPL) is still a rising threat to HP due to its branding strength, customer satisfaction, and superior product quality as highlighted in our previous analysis as well as a refreshed product lineup of MacBooks in 2023.

Verdict

Overall, we believe HPQ has benefited more from the split, with a more focused business that has left it with leading market positions in the only two markets it operates in (PC and Hardcopy Peripherals). HPE on the other hand has pivoted to more diversified end-markets with smaller market leadership positions and could see its share decline in its main market segment (Server). In terms of overall growth, we see HPE edging out HPQ though not by much. While we expect the PC market to recover, which bodes well for HPQ, we forecast prolonged weakness in its printing segment, which is also in line with management guidance. The weak printing segment also has a deteriorating effect on HPQ's overall margins, given the much higher margins in Printing than PC. HPE has the advantage here, as although it has higher capex costs, the operating margins across all its main segments are relatively high.

Company HPQ HPE Price Target $30.61 $17.91 Upside 16.97% 18.37% Rating Buy Buy Click to enlarge

Based on analyst consensus, the upside of both companies is around 17 to 18%. However, we believe this is not due to the outlooks of the companies, but instead a result of the share prices of both companies dropping significantly below their target prices over the past month. As such, we rate both HPE and HPQ companies as a Buy, mainly due to their recent share price drops, which could provide an opportunity for short-term gains.