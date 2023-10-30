Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Becton, Dickinson And HP Among 13 Companies Announcing Annual Dividend Increases In The First Half Of November

Oct. 30, 2023 8:48 AM ETABBV, ADP, AEP, AIZ, AOS, APH, ATO, BDX, BKH, BRO, COR, EMR, EVRG, GRC, HII, HPQ, LANC, LECO, LMT, MCD, MSEX, NNI, NWN, PB, ROK, ROP, RPM, SCL, SNA, SXI, TMP, V, XOM
Summary

  • Visa and Exxon Mobil announced dividend increases in October, with Visa increasing its dividend by 15.6% and Exxon Mobil increasing its dividend by 4.4%.
  • Several companies, including AbbVie, American Electric Power, and McDonalds, met or exceeded dividend increase predictions in October.
  • Dividend growth slowed for companies like Amphenol, Black Hills, and Tompkins Financial due to various factors such as the current economic slowdown and flat or lower earnings.
  • Another 13 companies will announce increases in the first two weeks of November.

HP Reports Quarterly Earnings

HP should announce its annual dividend increase in early November, extending its dividend growth streak to 15 years.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for

I'm an individual investor looking to grow my wealth over the long term. I've tried many different styles of investing over the last 25 years and have found that buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends is one of the easiest ways to grow wealth over the long term. Over the years, I've owned stocks, options, ETFs, treasury notes, and mutual funds. I operate a blog, HarvestingDividends.com, that provides information on the S&P Dividend Aristocrats and other dividend growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

